America's trust funds are empty.
I don't mean the wealthy children of billionaires with their financial trust funds that provide them with millions of dollars annually. They're doing fine, and will continue to be featured in well-publicized articles that talk about entrepreneurial "self-starter" success stories. Although ironically, in some sense it is these stories themselves that contribute to the actual trust fund crisis.
The real issue is that America's fund of trust itself is running on empty. We don't really have any institution to trust any more. There once was a time when Edward R. Murrow could come on the radio and tell you the news, and that was the news. And while not everyone agreed on whether the news was good or bad, everyone agreed that the facts being presented as facts were indeed facts.
Which is not to pretend that yesteryear was some sort of perfect utopia of truth. Even if you ignore the rampant sexism and racism (as many far-right school boards really wish you would), we had quack medicines being sold everywhere and doctors endorsing cigarettes as healthy. But for whatever flaws the past may have had (well-nigh infinite, many of them racism), we at least had Walter Cronkite who could come on the TV and tell you the news, and everyone in the country agreed it was the news, because Walter Cronkite was the most trusted man in America.
Today, the situation is very much not that. People don't trust the news. Partially this is because there's no longer the news, but a variety of news options which often report different "facts." Which means rather than choosing your views based on the news, you choose your news based on your views. I've got the blues, the whose news views to choose blues.
This universal loss of trust is a serious problem. And if you don't believe me, that just proves my point. Not that I'd classify my writing as "news;" if anything, writing about Murrow and Cronkite firmly establishes me as one of the "olds." But more often these days, people are getting their news from non-news sources. Usually not from me, but quite often from social media like Facebook and Twitter.
Some people argue that they are forced to do this because the news is biased and owned by billionaires. And to be fair, they're not necessarily wrong when it comes to the national news, insofar as Fox News is owned by billionaire Rupert Murdoch, and the Washington Post was purchased by billionaire Jeff Bezos. So instead, they get their news from Facebook, which is owned by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, or from Twitter...
Elon Musk may be the perfect embodiment of everything discussed in this column. He's an "entrepreneurial self-starter" whose father owned half of an emerald mine, he has a history with racism that he'd prefer everyone ignore, and he very much would like to be news all the time even though he's clearly one of us olds. (His offer to buy notwithstanding, I think it's clear that he's more excited about posting on Twitter than he is about owning it.)
Still, while America's political views have become more polarized, America's national forums -- be they newspapers, TV networks, or social media sites -- have become more consolidated. Which creates a difficulty: Twitter and Facebook will always be owned by billionaires because they are billion-dollar companies. But if the people are to have any trust at all in social media, then social media needs to have some sort of rules.
The good news is, we do have some. Two sets of rules, in fact, one which lays out the rules and responsibilities for a publisher, and another set of rules which lays out regulations and responsibilities for technology platforms. The bad news is that so far, the big social media companies have somehow managed to convince legislators that publisher rules shouldn't apply to them because they are platforms, and that platform rules shouldn't apply to them because they are publishers. I'm not 100 percent sure how this convincing worked, but I'm willing to bet it involved lobbying.
All of which gets back to the initial problem, which is that it's hard to trust information you get from a billionaire who would happily pay to have certain things be considered true. And the random Twits on Twitter that people turn to aren't exactly Edward R. Murrow. They're a lot closer to Alfred E. Newman.