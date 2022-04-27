Fame is a fickle thing.
I'm certainly not famous myself, but I do understand at least one way in which fame can be weird. After a few decades of writing professionally, columns in various papers around New England, articles in national newspapers and websites, and over a half-dozen books, my most popular piece of writing turns out to be a random short video game review I wrote two months ago.
Which makes no sense. Just in the past year alone, I put out the ebook version of the book I spent my 20s writing, as well as my first book of original poems. But in spite of that and the columns, the piece of my writing that was seen and appreciated by more people than any other was a two-paragraph review of a $3 video game.
That would not have been my choice. Although I still prefer it to what I was most well-known for previously, which was being the subject of a newspaper article many years ago (more details of which I will avoid sharing here, because I would really prefer to be known for my writing). But that's life. We often do not get to choose the thing for which we are famous.
It reminds me of the story of a Scotsman named MacGregor, who said, "I built this bridge with my own two hands, but they don't call me MacGregor the Bridge Builder..." Actually, now that I think of it, I probably shouldn't finish that joke in print if I want to keep this job.
Instead, let me share the story of an Englishman named John Montagu, who became an Earl at the young age of 10. I'm sure that John Montagu would have liked history to remember his powerful speeches in Parliament. Or perhaps he dreamt that his reformation of the Royal Navy during his terms as First Lord of the Admiralty would be his great legacy. But instead, John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, is mainly remembered for the food he ate.
All of which underscores how ridiculous fame is. A lifelong career as a politician, and I'd be surprised if 10 percent of the people reading this had recognized the name John Montagu. But in his spare time he ordered his meat between bread so he could keep his hands clean while eating and playing cards, and that's why we care about him. His political career is toast, his legacy is bread. You don't get to choose what you're famous for.
And that's the fickle nature of fame. Sometimes your life's work ends up ignored, and the one random thing you did is what everyone knows about you. Yes, you personally. Because I'm sure some of you have been reading along thinking, "I'm not the Earl of anything, I'm not on TV, being famous is not something I have to worry about."
But you do.
Thanks to social media and the Internet, anyone can get their 15 minutes of fame, and often not for something they want to be famous for. Twitter is adept at thrusting fame upon a new main character every day, and usually not in a positive way.
Maybe you had a two-decade sales career, but now you're "Person who hates having to talk to their children." Maybe you were a respected film reviewer, but now you're "Creepy guy who wants more sex in children's movies." Maybe you never even wrote anything to post to the whole wide Internet, but one day you snap and start yelling at a cashier, and someone films it and now you're "Rabid Attack Grandma" for the rest of your life.
You don't get to choose what you become famous for. But you do get to choose how you act and what you say. And because the Internet has a very long memory, it's good to remember that if you say something hateful or hurtful, those could be the words that end up defining you. Obviously, none of us are going to write and say brilliant wonderful things all of the time. But we can certainly try to make sure the things we write or say in public are not things we're likely to be ashamed of later.
Otherwise, you may find yourself lamenting that no one cares about the wall you built with your own two hands.