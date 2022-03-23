Interacting with your friends online can be exhausting.
This is especially true for anyone who has the misfortune to be friends with me online. I make absolutely terrible puns, and more generally not only provide a bad joke at the worst possible times, but provide philosophical reflection when people actually just want a joke -- often even in this column. Also, I don't like to go anywhere or do anything because I hate fun.
But worst of all, I am constantly bombarding all of my friends on social media with my writing. I will be linking them to this column, as I share the link to my column every week. I have repeatedly mentioned the books I have for sale. And lately, I've even had the audacity to suggest that people subscribe to my bi-weekly newsletter at TinyLetter.com/RisingPun.
Truly shameless.
The bad jokes, excessive philosophizing, and fun-hating are all on me, that's just my fault for being who I am. But the constant advertising of my writing, hawking of my wares, and desperate attempts to garner subscribers, that's not just me, that's everyone now. Half of my friends are personal coaches or streamers or offering workshops or would very much appreciate if you would support their kickstarter and/or patreon and/or gofundme. "Please Like and Subscribe" used to be a thing people said to make fun of YouTubers; now it's just what we say instead of "Have a good day." (Asking people to have a good day in 2022 is a bit presumptuous anyway.)
And don't get me wrong, my friends are an incredibly creative and talented group of people whom I love and admire, and they are doing great work that should be appreciated by more people, so I hope their promotional efforts are successful. And I vastly prefer seeing that on my social media feed compared to the various grifters who are trying to sell NFTs, MLMs, WTFs, and other get-poor-quick schemes. But the end result is still that these days social media sometimes feels less like socializing with friends and more like socializing at an office party. Which is probably why they call it social networking.
Networking, of course, isn't new. People have been marketing themselves long before "personal branding" was even a thing. But it used to be restricted mainly to networking events, whereas now because people are selling the idea of themselves, they feel the need to perform the saleable versions of themselves much more often, in order to drive traffic to their podcast and Twitch stream and OnlyFans account. And even if they're not doing the personal branding things, they still constantly advertise their wares. Sorry, not they, we. Buy my books.
My point is, commodifying everything is exhausting. I recently had an artist friend lament to me that after hiring an online marketing consultant, she quit using all the recommended hashtags on things because she had just had enough. It's all so very tiring, but it's also the main way that creative people can manage to scrabble out a living without having a 9-5 clock-punching job. Because that's the kicker: As exhausting as social media marketing may be, it's still not worse than having to show up at an office for eight hours every day.
And being in an office 40 hours per week was unpleasant even before COVID. But now that being in the office is even worse, and more workers have had a taste of working remotely and having a little more flexibility and freedom, the idea of jumping back into office life has become even less appealing. So we can do better, and really ought to, because life is short -- maybe even shorter these days than usual -- so we ought to find ways for making a living to be more enjoyable.
Meanwhile, since alternative paths remain more appealing, we can expect people to continue marketing however they can to make a living. So don't blame anyone for that. But it's also probable that we should take at least some time to not be marketing or advertising anything, and just be ourselves online and try to have a little fun.
Which is a shame, since as previously mentioned, I hate fun.