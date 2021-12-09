I am not the best at self-promotion.
This may come as a shock to any of you who have seen me posting about my books, but I oft find it uncomfortable to go around telling everyone to pay money for my writing. In fact, when I self-published my novel 16 years ago, I actually told friends of mine NOT to buy it because I wasn’t convinced the ending was good enough. I always want the best for my friends, and I couldn’t bear to advise them to spend their hard-earned money on something I wasn’t convinced was worth it.
(In fairness, this was back when many of my friends were recently out of college and did not necessarily have a lot of money. Some of these friends have since gone on to high-paying jobs in the tech field, and arguably I should now be advising them to buy multiple copies of all of my books. They all make great holiday gifts; the Rhode Island books are perfect bathroom books, my short poetry book offers insight into the human condition, and “From God To Verse” is a line-by-line rhymed version of the entire Pentateuch—which means that even if you don’t appreciate Genesis in rhyme, it’s thick enough to hold up a wobbly table.)
But usually I restrict myself to making one social media post saying, “Maybe you’d like a book?” and if I make two, then I feel guilty about pushing my writing on people too much. This year, however, I am trying to be a little more forward in suggesting that people purchase my writing. And my inspiration for this holiday season is a man whose confident sales technique we celebrate each year:
The Bird Salesman.
“Hello there! I can tell you’re looking for a holiday gift, so come take a gander at what we’ve got on offer! We have gifts for every type of person, so even if there’s an odd duck you have trouble shopping for, you can buy a gift here and be confident that you’ll have no egrets. And who are you shopping for today? Oh, you have a whole list! Well, this may seem hard to swallow, but I know we can find the perfect gift for every one of them!
Who’s on first? Ah, a nature-lover. Well, you’ve certainly come to the right place; that was a tern of good luck! We’ve actually got a special today; if you buy one of these lovely birds in this cage here, we’ll throw in a whole tree for it to perch in! You’re basically robin me with how good this deal is; the tree even grows fruit! Fantastic, I’ll have that wrapped for you.
Wait, where are you going? You don’t need any other stores, you can shop for all those people right here! Who’s next on your list? Hmm... yoga instructor, likes peaceful meditation and slow cooker food. Well my cardinal rule is, when people like slow and peaceful, you give them both! Now what’s the slowest animal you can think of? A turtle? And what symbolizes peace to you? Doves! So, boom, turtledoves, best of both worlds! I’ll just add that to the order.
Okay, next gift. Oh, we can do upscale. This is the type of woman who travels to Paris on a lark so she can crow about it online. She wants the finer things in life, with a bit of European flair. Well, my friend, we just so happen to have on sale this trio of exquisite birds of Parisian provenance, on sale as a set. She’ll be raven about them on Instagram, I promise you. Wonderful, glad you agree.
And last but not least... what do you mean, no? Shopping for a man who only cares about golf? This may sound cuckoo, but we’re actually hawking the perfect gift for him! I know, I can’t falcon believe it either, but as strange as it sounds, it’s true. These rare golfing birds are known to parrot the warning calls of golfers, so the golfers can focus on their swing, while the birds sound out a warning! And since you’re buying a whole bundle, I can throw them in for half price! Do we have a deal?
Okay, so that’s the fore-calling birds, three French hens, two turtledoves, and a partridge in a pear tree. Pleasure doing business!”
So I’m trying to channel that bird-selling energy this holiday season. Which reminds me, I should probably promote myself with a Tweet.