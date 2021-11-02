When I was growing up, if you smelled something terrible—and I mean really terrible, the kind of terrible that almost made you sick, with a smell that curdled your stomach and forced you to wrinkle up your nose and say, "ewwww, gross!"—you would immediately find a friend or family member and say, "Here, smell this!"
Today, we have Twitter.
The underlying impulse is, I think, much the same: we want to bond with our friends over the vile putrescence in the world, and rejoice in our shared acknowledgement and affirmation that our senses work correctly, that what we have shared is indeed awful, and we were right to recognize it as such. Thus a quote tweet is often just another way of saying, "Here, smell this!" Indeed, in many ways, a tweet is not so different from a fart; it is mostly hot air, makes a brief sound, and people oft mistakenly think that their own don't stink.
The key difference is that farts aren't designed to reach nearly as far. (There is no truth to the rumor that "farts" is just short for "far tweets".) Very few of the people farting expect their hot air to circulate for weeks and spread across the country, and they certainly didn't create that vile hot air with the specific purpose in mind of causing you to notice how awful it is, and then share it with someone else to point out the awfulness.
But that's exactly how tweets work. The success of a tweet is measured in engagement—views, likes, replies, and retweets—and consequently anything that increases those numbers contributes to the success of the tweet. So whenever you engage with a bad tweet—whether you're quoting it to share with your followers and say, "Here, smell this!", or just replying to tell the author that their hot air does indeed stink—you are adding to the success metric. And the creators of bad tweets are very much counting on this.
In the modern social media economy, outrage is engagement, and engagement feeds the algorithm. This is why people are constantly posting awful things on Facebook and Twitter, and when you share their awful post to say why it's bad, you are not dunking on them; you are dunking on yourself and everyone who has you on their feed. The outrage-engagement strategy has already spread far beyond social media, not only to talk radio, but to politics where some politicians have said that you can't run on a reasonable platform any more because in order to get a sufficient amount of engagement and attention, you need to manufacture outrage.
Most depressing for me was something I recently heard from a friend of a friend, who said that some writers are now finding that advertising and interviews are not doing enough to increase readership, and the main way that they have gained readers is through creating Twitter drama.
So what does this mean? For you, it means that when someone has a bad take online, you should find ways to explain why it's wrong without giving them the engagement. You can certainly explain why their ideas are terrible without forcing everyone to smell their nasty hot air, which means your feed will stay cleaner, and their awful hot air won't spread around quite as much.
For me, it means when I post this column on Twitter, I'm going to tell everyone it's about banning dog ownership.