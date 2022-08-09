I am looking forward to this weekend because I have my favorite thing planned: Nothing.
Doing things is exhausting, and the past few years have basically turned me into Bartleby the Scrivener, insofar as I prefer not to do most things. Even things that past me was excited about doing and got revved up for like a motorcycle, by the time the day actually arrives to do the thing, I'm more like a bicycle: no power, just two-tired.
Weirdly, in spite of doing nothing, I manage to be tired anyway. This makes no sense, since I'm not out running laps or lapping runs or doing anything else that should tire me out. So I blame the world. Certainly I'm not the only one who is sick and tired of the world making everyone sick and tired. And while I've been doing my best to mask up and avoid indoor crowds to avoid the sick, I certainly haven't avoided the tired. Just reading the news every day is exhausting. I'm so tired that I'm typing this sentence with my eyes closed.
I think part of it is the humidity and the heat. We were hoping for an August full of fresh air, but so far it's mostly been 90 degree weather. And I never went to grad school, so I don't even have 90 degrees. When it's too hot and muggy to sleep well, it's easy to be tired, and hard to motivate yourself to fold the laundry, or do the dishes, or even write down your thoughts while holding your head up and staring at a screen. I'm so tired that I need my hand to hold my face up, and my elbow on the desk to hold my hand up, and I look like the world's saddest Rodin sculpture.
And don't talk to me about getting more energy from food. I've been trying to eat healthier for the last two weeks, and it has left me lapsed, too weak. Lots of protein from meats, cheeses, nuts, chickpeas, dudepeas, all sorts of protein and veggies and I am still tired. I'm so tired that I could fall asleep on a bed of lettuce.
I stress, there is absolutely no reason for this. Basically the only exercise I got last week was during the thunderstorms, where I had to run upstairs, close the windows before it could rain in, run to the porch, close those windows just as it was starting to rain in, run back to the office, close those windows and wipe up the rain that had already gotten in (a sill-y spill; what a pane), sit for 10 minutes of rain, then go back and open all the windows again so the house wasn't a thousand degrees. It's basically the indoor Olympics. Except I was so tired that I had to drag myself to each window so it was more like the O-limp-ics.
But that was five minutes, out of a week. Otherwise, I have it very easy. No long commute to work or long shifts in a hot metal van, no job that requires standing on my feet all day and no screaming children that need to be duct taped to the wall. But I know people who deal with all of these things, even if some of them apply an insufficient amount of duct tape from my perspective. These people are tired. Physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. Those people aren't just tired, they're exhausted. Even more than if they'd been standing behind the tailpipe of an 18-wheeler.
And unfortunately, I can't honestly say that the world is showing any signs of relenting. If anything, it seems like we're even more likely to be sick and tired in the future. And that's why I strongly recommend rest. Rest is not only a good way to deal with tired, but according to medical experts, a great way to deal with catching Covid as well. While there may be societal messaging of getting everyone back to work, and staying on your grind all the time, rest is incredibly important. Because when you're sick and tired of being sick and tired, sometimes there's only one thing to do:
Nothing.