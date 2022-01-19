January 6th was the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, and Nancy Pelosi chose to mark the gravity of the day by having everyone at the Capitol watch a song from Hamilton: An American Musical. Many people on all sides of the political spectrum have lambasted Pelosi for this. Sure, we'd like the Speaker of the House to focus on dealing with some of the pressing issues we ostensibly elect our representatives to handle, but Pelosi just can't get enough Hamilton.
Some people may view this as a problem. But I view it as a prob-portunity! Maybe if we want Speaker Pelosi to address our concerns, we just need to appeal to her love of Hamilton by creating Hamilton-style songs about the issues. Here are a few suggestions below:
(Alexander Hamilton)
Restrictions aren't a ban on guns,
But we could surely stand to ban some guns,
'Cause there's a million shootings in our schools,
And you just wait...
(Aaron Burr, Sir)
Pardon me, are we out of debt yet?
Have we made the top corps pay for what they get yet?
Or do we let them just pay zero tax like Nike, yet
Blame low-wage workers for not budgeting more tightly? (Yep!)
(My Shot)
I am not able to pay my debt
I am not able to pay my debt
They had said it was prudent
To become a student
But I'm now buried in all my debt
(The Story of Tonight)
I may not live through this pandemic (x2)
Because we've handled it not right (x2)
The country's failures are systemic (x2)
We need some useful oversight
(The Schuyler Sisters)
Unions say you deserve fair pay
Boss says unions waste your dough
Unions say you deserve sick days
Boss says unions have to go,
Look around, look around, how lucky you are to have a job right now
(You'll Be Back)
You say
To make any change ain't a price that you're willing to pay
You pout
'Cause climate be damned, fossil fuels you just can't live without
You're okay,
Though it's companies dumping the trash in the air every day,
We'll just say
That people should use metal straws, take more care how they play
(Helpless)
Boy I'm feeling
Healthless
Healthcare costs are steep, we can't keep ignoring
I'm Healthless
People skip the ambulance 'cause they can't afford it
(Satisfied)
Teachers might be
The job that most often gets cast aside
Paid lightly
For the essential service that they provide
(Ten Duel Commandments)
It's the COVID commandments
It's the COVID commandments
Number one:
All COVID tests need to be free
Because people won't take them with a high fee
Number two:
Vaccines and masks need a mandate
Otherwise it'll just spread straight through the state
Number three:
If you're going to have restaurants stay open
The pandemic isn't gonna end like you're hopin'
Copin' with reality shouldn't be a lot to ask
People can't eat while wearing a mask
(The Room Where It Happens)
It's on camera, you can view that it happened
It's true that it happened
A coup nearly happened
Some officials clearly knew it would happen
Approved it to happen
Amused it could happen
People who were plotting to destroy the state
Need to get set straight
Before it's too late
Because a coup nearly happened
Democracy is pretty screwed if it happens