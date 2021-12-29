Q: Why did the chicken cross the road?
A: To visit his friend Barnabus J. Whimplesnip.
I realize that on the face of it, that’s not a very good joke. But it is a unique joke. Technically, it is a different joke than this one:
Q: Why did the chicken cross the road?
A: To visit his friend Farnabus P. Whimplesnap.
You might argue that the technical uniqueness is irrelevant, because the jokes are a very similar sort of terrible and unfunny. And if I told you I was planning to sell them for money, you’d wonder how I ended up with a humor column. But you’d also wonder why anyone would pay for such awful jokes when they can get much better jokes for free.
Now imagine that I replied that I’m not selling the actual joke, I’m just selling proof of ownership of the joke. It wouldn’t stop anyone else from telling it, but I’d make up a receipt that says, “John has purchased the punchline of Mortimer Q. Moopleton”, and I’ll print up 50 copies of this receipt to send to John and everyone in my neighborhood, and maybe even include a little scavenger hunt where this receipt explains where to find the receipt of my previous sale.
If this sounds like a pointless waste of paper, energy, and money to you, you’re not alone. But if this sounds like a great idea to you, then you’re going to love NFTs! NFT stands for “No Thanks”, according to the censorship board. But it also stands for “Non-Fungible Token”, referring to a token receipt which is technically unique and therefore non-fungible. A receipt for what? Well, it could be anything! People have sold NFTs of famous artwork, other people’s tweets, and most appropriately, the Brooklyn Bridge.
But to really sell NFTs in bulk and emphasize the supposed main selling point—uniqueness—most new NFT sellers are selling a series of technically unique pictures of cartoon animals that look like the kind of thing a teenager created for their online avatar in 2005. Usually these are created hundreds or thousands at a time, with slight differences in interchangeable hat, shirt, accessories, etc.
NFTs have been very popular lately, for definitions of popular that include the fact that when some gaming companies recently announced their intention to integrate NFTs into their product, their customer bases responded so negatively that the companies had to promise not to integrate NFTs in order to quell the backlash.
You might ask yourself, “If NFTs are bad for the environment and hated by many people, what kind of mushrooms would you have to be smoking to think it’s worth paying a lot of money for a completely terrible picture that’s just a lazy randomizer between hat, color, accessory? There’s no mushroom strong enough — that’s a Non-Tokeable Fungus!”
Don’t be ridiculous. You’re not buying the picture, you’re buying a receipt that says you own the picture. You might ask, if this picture is online, what prevents someone else from right click, save as, downloading the same picture? Well, nothing, but unless you let on that it would bother you, nobody would want to. In fact, you wouldn’t want to either, had you not just spent money on it and feel a desperate need to try to show value.
But it’s not about the picture. If you just wanted a picture, you’d either buy a good picture, or pay money to commission an artist to make a picture of exactly what you want (probably not a monkey in GREEN shirt and RED hat with EARRING smoking CIGARETTE). No, you’re buying proof that you own something no one wants. In 2020, people did this by purchasing Quibi stock. But in 2021, they do it by buying NFTs.
So I’m just hoping to get ahead of the trend, and perhaps in 2022, the hot thing that no one actually wants will be bad punchlines. I sure hope so, because I’ve got a 20-page list of unfunny punchlines I’d love to con some suckers into buying. Of course, I realize that many investors won’t see the potential of my Englebert J. Cumberbatch punchline, and will just buy NFTs of mass-produced animal avatars. But that’s okay.
Either way, they’ll still own a bad joke.