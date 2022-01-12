Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
I’m going to try to walk a mile a day in 2022.
A mile is a good amount because it sounds like a lot, but it only takes me 20-30 minutes. I’ve got the perfect route where going to the end of a nearby street and back is just over a mile. Should be very doable. I used to walk a mile a day just to get to work, and it’ll only be that much more enjoyable because I’m not heading to an office. I mean, I guess I’m headed back to my home office, but the dress code is very relaxed. And my boss is poorly organized and is always asking me for things last-minute, but that’s what I get for being self-employed.
Or maybe the walk itself is my office, since that’s where I think about what I should write. The point is, I enjoy walking. It helps me think, it’s good for me, and there’s absolutely no reason I shouldn’t walk a mile a day in 2022.
Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
Getting off to a great start today in preparing for next year by walking THREE miles! This was broken up over a few socially distanced walks with various friends who were in town for New Year’s Eve. Although, since they normally live much farther away, staying 6 feet apart isn’t really socially distanced. If anything, it’s more socially proximal than usual. Regardless, if I can do three miles without breaking a sweat, then one mile a day should be no problem at all! And if I have socially distant yet proximal friends who will join me sometimes, that will make it more fun and encourage me. Can’t wait to get started tomorrow and walk a mile a day!
Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
I am exhausted and my legs hurt. There is no way I am going out for a walk today. I get a day to rest. Everyone needs a day to rest, 2021 was a terrible year. Pandemic, climate crisis, political crisis, bad personal news, this is the first day of a new year and I am going to spend it playing video games, eating tasty food, and not doing anything but enjoying myself for a day. Today is to celebrate not being in 2021! I will start right in on walking a daily mile tomorrow.
Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022
After consulting with my financial planner, I’ve decided that the three miles I walked on Friday get to be amortized over the weekend. On average, between Friday, Saturday, and today, I’ve walked a mile a day. Great job! I’m keeping up the mile per day average for 2022 so far, and tomorrow I’ll maintain that average by getting out and putting feet on the pavement. Well, feet into socks and shoes and then pavement, otherwise my feet would get cold. But I’m totally gonna walk.
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
I went for a mile walk today, as planned! Definitely going to make this happen!
Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
I think a mile a day was too ambitious. Obviously there are going to be unavoidable conflicts, sick days, bad weather, actually walking a mile every single day was unrealistic. My new goal is to go for a mile walk every other day. I think this is a better plan, so I don’t get discouraged just by missing one day. Like today, it’s already dark, if I were trying to walk every day, I’d have failed. But now that I’m walking every other day, I’m still succeeding, as long as I walk tomorrow.
Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
Another mile-long walk accomplished! Proving once again that mile every other day was a perfect goal!
Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
Today’s my day off walking, so I’ll just focus on writing. Walking again tomorrow.
Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
Well, with all the snow, the ground is too slippery for me to go out for a walk. I could still make it up tomorrow, though.
Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
The ground is still slippery and that’s probably going to be the case for the next few months. And there’s no point in risking injury. Plus it’s cold out. So I’m going to take a brief three to four month break from walking. But come springtime, I’m going to walk a mile every other day. That’s just the kind of motivated person I am.