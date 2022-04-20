April is National Poetry Month,
As it's been for the past quarter-century.
But if you didn't know that, don't feel like a dunce,
I'm sure that you will catch on eventually.
And though poets may argue on various words,
With their forceful opinions on slant rhymes,
I approve of them more as more years have occurred,
Which means that I shall never recant mine.
Don't pretend you don't care about words, I'm aware
That the world was obsessing on Wordle,
And though bought by the Times, it's still something you share,
Making browsing my Twitter a hurdle.
But one Wordle just wasn't enough for you folks.
Durdle, Quordle, Octordle and more,
Sedecordle (that's sixteen at once), and no hoax,
The Kilordle, a thousand-word chore.
Then the variants arrived, like the Nerdle, for math,
And the Murdle where you solve a mystery,
And the Heardle for music. We've followed this path,
Guessing things till our fingers were blistery.
And then speaking of variants, COVID's still here,
Though you wouldn't know it from public policy.
Fewer masks, we don't track, so our strategy's clear:
Less prevention, more deaths, no apology.
Of course, most folks won't die, but long COVID's a thing,
And will put people on disability.
Luckily, our healthcare's very affordable. Zing!
If you think that's true, you've reached senility.
And speaking of politics, in the Ukraine,
Every week of news leaves me more spooked.
For it's plain Putin's reign is both vain and insane,
And I fear he won't abstain from nukes.
Plus, an ice shelf the size of New York just collapsed;
We're destroying the climate we've got.
Thousand scientists protesting tell us perhaps
We should possibly consider not.
But it's not all bad news, only mostly.
For instance, here's one piece of good news to savor:
Unions at Starbucks and Amazon, which means hopefully
Better conditions for labor.
And... uh... probably something else too?
I'll be honest, the news now is mostly depressing,
Which is why it's quite easy to find yourself blue,
Feeling constantly anxious and stressing.
But it's National Poetry Month, as you know,
Since I told you. I'm not a big boaster,
Though I feel I should mention my book 'ere I go:
"The Disapproval of My Toaster."
Most poems in it don't rhyme, and they're shorter than this,
But it's good for my poetry praxis.
Though I'm sure there are better ways you could find bliss
As you spend the refund from your taxes.
Just don't buy NFTs, I am asking you please,
Lest you find out too soon what remorse be.
Like the guy who just lost a few million -- Geez! --
On his NFT Tweet by Jack Dorsey.
And if you don't know what the heck all of that means,
You are blessed and you're better off for it.
It's the world of us folks always staring at screens,
Since we find it too hard to ignore it.
Then again, if you're staring at this publication,
Then please stare as much as you want.
If you choose these news views and poetic narration,
You're my favorite folks in Vermont.
Along with Ben and Jerry, who always come first,
For producing some really good ice cream.
When the news is all bad and the world just seems cursed,
Simple joys are worth more than it might seem.
And that's all the news from Lake Wobestillhere,
Where the savvy would never dismiss fun.
So before April ends, lend your eye or your ear
To a poem that is better than this one.