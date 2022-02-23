I am doing relatively well, thanks for asking!
Also, I have a headache that is pounding through my whole head but especially behind my left eye socket, making me feel like the Terminator robot when half of his face was torn off and there was a glowing red eye. This is also making it very difficult to concentrate, so I'm going to go lie down for a while. Doing relatively well, though.
Now it hurts a lot less but there's still a pain on the back of my head, like someone had just drilled a slot for a plug in the back of my head like in the Matrix. The problem with internal feelings like pain is that it's hard to accurately describe them to others, so all I can think about is movies that look how I feel. But I am honestly doing very well, relatively speaking.
The thing about doing relatively well would be true even in normal times, but since we're still amidst a pandemic where upwards of 2,000 Americans are dying from COVID on a daily basis -- a loss of life equivalent to nearly five 9/11s per week -- the baseline for measuring relative wellness is pretty low. And plenty of people who have avoided death have certainly not avoided suffering from the pandemic, with long COVID causing all sorts of serious difficulties for people which are not reflected in the numerical death toll. Even just being able to walk up a flight of stairs and breathe normally has become difficult for many people.
Given all of that, I'd have to be a really self-absorbed jerk to complain about a little headache. And yet, here we are.
Maybe part of it is because I grew up on Andy Rooney, and so I'm used to thinking of mildly humorous complaints about inconsequential things as journalism. But also, having a minor headache that I feel bad complaining about is very much a microcosm of my entire pandemic experience.
The fact is, I've been less affected by this pandemic than most people. I work from home, so I haven't had to deal with insufficient safety precautions at my workplace, or "customers" trying to make an angry TikTok at my expense. I have no children, so I haven't had to wrestle with all the difficulties of sending them into school during a pandemic, or all the difficulties of trying to have them do school from home during a pandemic. I have no social life, so avoiding contact with others has changed my daily routine surprisingly little.
By almost any measure, as of the time of this writing, the pandemic has been harder on my friends and neighbors than it has on me. I am doing relatively well. But here's the thing: I'm not doing great. After nearly two years of this, I am feeling ground down and worn out. I've had many friends get sick, and I've avoided hanging out with many friends because I'm trying to avoid being a plague vector or recipient. I am tired of everything, I'm tired of hearing how people are tired of everything, I'm tired of being the type of person I've become tired of.
And I recognize that most people have it worse. Because they're dealing with all of that, PLUS wondering if little Timmy caught COVID at the first-grade face-licking party, or stuck with a boss who still wants to have in-person meetings that should have been an email, or being yelled at for following the policy of their store, which is not paying them enough to deal with being yelled at.
So I am doing relatively well, which is to say, not that well. I'm trying to appreciate my good fortune and enjoy each day, but while it was easy enough to come together and sing Kumbaya in the first weeks of the pandemic, we're long past that. The song is ended, but the malady lingers on.
Frankly, it's a bit of a headache.
