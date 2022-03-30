"Welcome to ThwartsCenter, the show where we talk about everything that ruins your day. I'm your host Bob Bobson, and filling in for Bob Boberts tonight is Bob Bobbington. Bob?"
"Thanks Bob, excited to be here covering this year's March Badness in the National Creating Angry Annoyance tournament already underway. Why don't you start us off with tonight's games?"
"Sure thing, Bob. Huge upset tonight in the "hell is other people" division, where #3 seed Screaming Children was eliminated by People Who Stay Unmuted On Zoom With Loud Background Noise."
"It's been a strong year for Unmuted On Zoom, who have really improved their offense: they've caused a lot of it. They'll go on to play People Always Staring At Their Phones in the sweet 16."
"And meanwhile, People Who Stand Too Close In Line narrowly defeats People Who Add You To Massive Group Chats, so they'll be facing off against division favorite Politicians Loudly Arguing For Legislation Covering Things They Admit They Don't Understand."
"If they literally don't know what an ectopic pregnancy is, or the basics of how Facebook works, why are they in charge of regulating them?"
"I don't know, Bob. But I do know that over in the "terrible technology" division, last year's division champion The Wifi Keeps Cutting Out scores a landslide victory over End User License Agreements, clearing their path to play against Half Of My Social Media Feed Is Advertisements."
"Seriously, Bob, it's getting ridiculous. And speaking of ridiculous, Automated Voicemail Phone Maze triumphs over Autoplaying Videos, and advances to take on Windows Update. Let me ask you, Bob, does it ever not update when you had something important open that you didn't want to lose?"
"Only if it updates while you were trying to shut your computer down. And speaking of shutting down, over in the "stupid world" division, Healthcare Is Too Damn Expensive completely shut down Unnecessarily Long Receipts, and advances to face Looming Threat Of World War Three. Any predictions?"
"Really tough to say, Bob. Obviously you know that Looming Threat is a very real threat, and if they pull things together, it's game over -- for everyone. But meanwhile, Too Damn Expensive has the home court advantage affecting people right now, and has been developing their team for years. So it's anyone's game."
"True enough, Bob. But it sure wasn't Ziploc Bags That Just Won't Seal Right's game tonight, as they got trounced by NFTs."
"A huge grift, terrible for the environment, and also bad for any industry they touch, from art to video games ... NFTs are really putting forth a strong showing. And they'll need it, because they'll move on to play against Companies That Only Put A QR Code Instead Of The Information You Need."
"Bob, last week I saw a sign for mall hours that was just a QR code. How difficult would it be to just post the dang hours for people who don't have a phone on them?"
"Terrible, Bob. Just terrible. And finally, in the "personal problems" division, very close match between Stub Your Toe and #2 seed Sat Down On The Toilet And Then Realized The Toilet Paper Roll Was Empty, that one went into overtime but Toilet Paper will be rolling on to face Zipper Caught On The Fabric Halfway Up."
"And last but not least, Left Things In My Pockets When I Did Laundry loses to wildcard Periods. Periods are certainly incredibly annoying for half the population."
"More than half, Bob. Apparently some men are so annoyed by them that they're mad the new Disney Pixar movie even acknowledges them."
"Well, maybe we'll see those men in the bracket next year, but meanwhile Periods will move on to play against Stayed Up Way Too Late Continually Refreshing The Same Three Websites."
"I feel dumb about it, but I bet I'll do it again."
"And you can also bet we'll continue to bring you full March Badness coverage. For ThwartsCenter, I've been Bob Bobson."
"And this is Bob Bobbington, wishing you a good night!"