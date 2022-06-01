Little Timmy was very excited to go to school.
His friends all over the country had been going to school for years, his older brother had even gone to the local school years ago, and now it was finally Timmy's turn. Little Timmy had heard all about school from TV programs and people on social media, and it sounded like a place with a lot of fun things happening, but also some potentially scary things happening. He was looking forward to it, but he was also a little nervous.
"You'll do fine," said Timmy's grandfather.
"I know," said Little Timmy, "I just hear things on TV sometimes and it makes me a little scared."
"You have nothing to be scared about," said his grandfather. "There may be a history of unpleasant things happening at schools, but that's not going to affect you. Students these days are very well protected from anything like that."
"Really? Do you mean it?" asked Little Timmy.
"Yes," said his grandfather, hugging Timmy to his chest. "There are rules now to make sure that no one will talk about that unpleasant history. We recognize that history can be very dangerous, and so we've made sure that teachers aren't allowed to discuss it. It's the same way we deal with people who don't love the group of people we think they should; we make it illegal for them to ever talk about it. So no students have to worry about learning about the wrong things"
"That's not what I was worried about," said Little Timmy. "I had seen the news, and was wondering..."
"Well, don't worry," said Timmy's grandfather. "Masks are not going to be required. We're going to protect everyone from having to wear masks, so the students will be safe from that. COVID may have killed a million people in the U.S. already, but I can promise you that COVID won't be a problem for you. You have absolutely nothing to worry about. At worst, it means that you might have a few less friends to play with this afternoon. But you are never going to have to worry about catching COVID."
"Okay," said Little Timmy. "I just..."
"What is it?"
"I just feel like sometimes, like... like the kids don't want me in their school. Do you know what I mean? It's like none of the kids even want me in the same building as them, they act like I don't even belong there..."
"Timmy, I--"
"And it's not just the kids, it's even a lot of the parents, too! Last week the lady down the street who used to have a son who went to that school, she looked right at me and said, 'We don't want you in our school, there's no place there for you!' And it made me feel like... I don't know, like I wasn't even welcome there. I mean, if the kids don't want me there, and the parents don't want me there..."
Timmy's grandfather knelt down.
"Timmy, I want you to know that America cares about you, and we will protect you. I want you to know you are valued, you're the most important thing in the world to us. Do you hear me? The most important thing in the world. I know many people are suffering these days, but protecting you is our government's number one priority. I promise, they are always going to put you first. And it doesn't matter if some people don't like you, or don't want you in their school, we're going to protect you forever, because you are America's future."
Then Timmy's grandfather lovingly loaded him up with bullets, and sent Little Timmy The Gun off to school.