Imagine the scene: It is a Thursday afternoon, and a man's voice is heard singing loudly, if not necessarily well. Two other quieter voices, one with a British accent, are heard arguing with each other about the song. A fourth, deeper voice interrupts and begins giving instructions.
Now reimagine the scene, because I'm alone in my house, and all of the voices are me.
Like many people, I have a tendency to talk to myself. Talking to yourself is a very normal and healthy thing to do, according to most psychologists. It's also a very normal and healthy thing to do according to most people who used to see psychologists, and then found out that talking to psychologists can be expensive when not covered by your health insurance, while talking to yourself is free.
And it has a number of benefits. Talking to yourself can improve your performance in certain tasks, such as searching for your keys which you have misplaced for the third time this week, even though you just put them down on your desk and haven't left the room so where the hell are they, oh they were hiding under the napkin.
Talking to yourself has also been shown in some studies to reduce anxiety, and if anyone has experienced the past few years without any anxiety, they are probably next in line to be the Dalai Lama.
One of the most obvious but underrated benefits of talking to yourself is that it simulates human conversation with someone who can converse at your level. For people living alone, single parents of young children, or people trapped in a house with someone who only makes puns all day, this can be a very useful benefit. Even if you've managed to dodge the coronavirus, there's a decent chance that you've caught a case of cabin fever over the past few years. ("How do you know there's a good chance people have caught cabin fever?" "We've kept a log.")
I am fortunate to live with a partner who I generally enjoy talking with, but whenever she takes a weekend to travel somewhere else, it's usually not more than a day before I ramp up the talking to myself. Before long, I've gone from psychologist-approved normal positive self-talk, to full-on arguments with multiple characters in different voices.
Still, Tom Stoppard once wrote that "A man talking sense to himself is no madder than a man talking nonsense not to himself. Or just as mad." And, like the great Dane that Rosencrantz and Guildenstern were discussing, I do both. Or at least, I prefer to do both. The pandemic has curtailed my attendance at comedy open mics, thus severely reducing the amount of nonsense that I have the opportunity to talk to others.
Arguably, I could try talking sense to other people. But nonsense comes naturally to me, so while I can occasionally write sense if I put in the effort, my conversations with others do have a tendency to drift towards nonsense. Which, as previously mentioned, is no worse than talking sense to myself, a thing that I do frequently.
There was a time when admitting that you talked to yourself would be a stigma that people would view in a negative light. But these days between the numerous documented benefits of self-talk, and the fact that talking to yourself is very commonplace, there's really no downside to admitting that it's something you do.
Or at least, that's what I tell myself.