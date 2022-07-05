One of the reasons I didn't have many friends growing up (aside from being a nerd who spent all day reading and staring at computer screens before it was cool—it's cool now, right?) was that most of the kids in my school were a certain type of person that can be hard to get along with. That type of person is: People who exist.
People who exist are exhausting.
One of the most annoying things about people who exist is that they often have wants and needs that do not align with yours. For example, a young Seth mainly wanted to read and play video games, but most of the other kids at school were much more interested in playing sports and running around. And even the kids who liked books and video games were probably more interested in doing those activities themselves rather than watching me do them, and would resent hanging out with me if I was going to ignore them for 90 percent of the time.
Not so imaginary friends! Imaginary friends were perfectly happy to cheer me on as I played video games, without the annoying tendency of demanding a turn themselves, or expecting any interaction or acknowledgement while I would sit and read for hours. Other young children likewise enjoyed imaginary babies, who were fun to play with for 10 minutes, but would then disappear when it was time for a fairy princess tea party with different imaginary friends.
(This compares quite favorably with the actual fish I had, which my parents said I could only get if I promised to remember to feed them every day, which of course I did. By which I mean promise, not remember, which I certainly didn't, which led to a lot of dead fish.)
My point is, children of all persuasions inherently understand the convenience of imaginary friends, who are there when you want them, and magically disappear when you don't want to think about them. Real people are much more annoying, because they're constantly making demands. And yet, if a young child ignores everyone around them because the child prefers the company of imaginary friends, we hope it's just a phase.
Sort of.
As it turns out, imaginary friends needn't be people who don't exist, just people who don't exist here and now. If you're a young kid at a pizza party where the adults are choosing how many pizzas to order and what toppings they should have, imaginary friends are useful. If the other kids want pepperoni and you're the only one who wants pineapple and bacon, it's very convenient to say, "Matt will be coming soon and he'll also want pineapple and bacon." Non-present people are basically imaginary friends. Even if they're real, if they're not here, you imagine what they'd say. And conveniently, you imagine they'd agree with you.
Better yet, instead of just using imaginary friends, you can use imaginary authority figures. What kid never told a substitute, "Our teacher lets us have class outside when the weather's nice," or told their dad, "Mom said it was okay for me to go to Suzy's house." Imaginary authority figures are incredibly useful.
However, all these imagined people become less convenient if they show up and contradict you or ask for other things. When Matt reveals that he actually wants pepperoni, your substitute explains that he talked to your teacher and has been warned about you, and your mom gets home and tells you to clean your room, you are revealed for the charlatan you are. Suddenly your imaginary friends exist, and people who exist are annoying and demanding, as previously discussed.
That's why the best people to use as imaginary authorities are people who have absolutely zero chance of showing up in person to offer their own opinions and desires. People who don't exist are, of course, ideal for this purpose. But a close second-best is to use people who exist at a different time than you, which is why many professional charlatans become spiritual mediums. Claiming to speak to the dead carries very little risk of the dead showing up to contradict you.
Yet again, the main problem with imaginary friends is that it's tempting to prefer them to actual people who exist right now and make annoying demands of us with their wants and needs. Imaginary friends always agree with us, and never ask anything of us in return.
No wonder the Supreme Court would rather tune out the needs of modern existing humans by imagining what people two centuries ago might have wanted -- which conveniently aligns exactly with what said judges want, even when it's inconsistent with their earlier rulings. And likewise it's no wonder that droves of people seem eager to adopt and/or protect the unborn not-yet-existent babies, but seem less enthusiastic about adopting the hundreds of thousands of existing children currently in need of adoption, or protecting the existing young children who are already alive but are annoyingly needy because they want things like baby formula, school lunches, or not being shot.
Ultimately, imaginary friends are a great excuse to do what we wanted to do anyway, without burdening us with irksome human needs. But they are more appropriate for a fairy princess tea party than for government.
