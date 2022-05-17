Sometimes my life is a lot like a haunted steakhouse: I have beef with ghosts.
It's possible this bias comes from my childhood, where a lot of the media I watched involved ghosts as antagonists. I watched the Ghostbusters use their proton packs to zap a variety of ghosts and poltergeists, including the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man that was inadvertently brought into existence by Ray Stantz. This is how I learned that thinking about food all the time can occasionally cause problems.
I watched Scooby Doo and the gang driving around in the Mystery Machine, so they could finally reveal that the ghost that had been haunting the new theatre was actually Mr. Dithers, who owned the old rusting amusement park. This is how I learned that people who blame others for their own failings sometimes dress up in white sheets.
And eventually I watched the Sixth Sense, and honestly I don't recall Bruce Willis's character's name because he's just Bruce Willis in every movie to me, and it didn't help that the movie was spoiled for me long before I ever got to see it. This is how I learned that if you want to not be spoiled for something, you have a very limited timeframe before it is everywhere on the Internet.
In addition to all those lessons, I learned from each of these viewings that ghosts are annoying to deal with. Thankfully, in my own life, I have very rarely had to deal with ghosts. However, I have very frequently had to deal with ghosting, which is almost just as annoying.
For my readers of a certain age, "ghosting" is a slang term for when people suddenly and without explanation completely stop responding to any of your messages or attempts to reach out, disappearing like a ghost. (Also for my older readers, remember how good Bob and Ray and Ernie Kovacs were? These young kids today don't appreciate the classics.)(Also for my younger readers, the adults left you to inherit a climate on the brink of disaster, it is completely unfair, and if we don't take action soon it will be too late.)
Anyway, ghosting is a thing that I find myself dealing with on a regular basis, and I am pretty much always frustrated by it. But it occurs to me that part of my problem may be that I don't really have a good way of dealing with it. Perhaps I should try to draw inspiration from all the ghost media I've watched over the years.
For example, two weeks ago I interviewed for a prestigious writing gig where the interviewer assured me that they would reach out and follow up within 48 hours. After a week of silence, I sent a follow-up message. Now another week has gone by and I've still heard nothing. At first I was feeling upset about it, but then I asked myself, "What would Ray Stantz do?" Since there were no Carpathian demons around to possess me, I ate a bunch of marshmallows until I felt better.
Likewise, I was sad because a woman I was interested in didn't return my messages. I wondered what was behind the ghosting, and then considered what the Scooby Doo gang would do. Pull off the mask, and Zoinks, Scoob, it's Woman Who Doesn't Want To Talk To You, mystery solved!
The ghosting that had really gotten to me was my longtime friends, who I used to chat and play games with, but never talk to me any more. I miss our conversations, but I realized that I'm absolutely terrible at staying in touch. I don't talk to friends on the phone, and never visit anyone. In a surprise twist ending, I'd pulled an M. Night Shamalama-DingDongDitch. Turns out, I'd been ghosting the whole time. Which goes to prove one thing:
It's hard to avoid spoilers on the Internet.