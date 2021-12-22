There's a classic joke about a guy who goes to the doctor and says, "Doc, I'm depressed. Life is harsh and cruel, I'm all alone in a threatening world, and feel adrift." The doctor says, "I know what will cheer you up, the great clown Pagliacci is in town, go see his show." The man cries out, "But doctor, I am Pagliacci!"
Of course, we know that many famous comedians have struggled with depression, from legends like Robin Williams and Rodney Dangerfield, to some of today's best comedians like Maria Bamford and Gary Gulman. But they're far from alone. Surveys estimate that nearly 5 percent of American adults struggle with severe depression -- many of whom aren't even comedians.
This may come as a surprise to you; it certainly surprised me. How could someone struggle with depression and not want to go into comedy? But if I was at all surprised by the 5 percent number, it's only because I thought it would be higher. Admittedly, I may be biased because a lot of my friends are fellow comedians and poets. Or because the past few years have been an endless pandemic, climate crisis, and polarized political situation, which doesn't help make people less depressed. At least it's winter, so it's cold and dark!
I realize that some people won't appreciate humor on this topic, but I've got to be me. Indeed, a prolonged period of not being able to be yourself is a stressor that can exacerbate depression. Conveniently, in the past few years I've had numerous friends and even a family member come out and announce to the world that they would now prefer to live authentically as someone attracted to the same gender, or someone who identifies as a different gender. And these people seem happier being their authentic selves, so good for them.
(As an aside, I've never understood the people who get upset when an attractive celebrity reveals that they are gay. As if Kate McKinnon being a lesbian is the only reason she's not dating you.)
Inconveniently, coming out as LGBTQ+ can invite a lot of hostility from a significant portion of the country, and having a significant portion of your country loudly arguing against your equality can be a stressor. No wonder that depression rates are higher among people who are LGBTQ+, or multiracial, or women. I realize that due to the aforementioned polarized political climate, this factual observation may have some people mark me as some sort of liberal social justice warrior. Which is completely ridiculous; obviously if anything, I am a social justice bard with one level in wizard.
But depression affects people across all political lines. So if you're a red-meat-eating right-wing conservative with traditional values who supports the troops, you should know that soldiers in the US military are more likely to die from suicide than from active-duty combat. Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States, although COVID has certainly surpassed it, so maybe don't throw your masks away just yet.
My point is, depression is a very real problem that affects people you know, even if you didn't know, now you know, you know? And rather than ignoring the problem and pretending it's as rare as an uncooked sirloin, we should acknowledge that it's as unpleasantly common as an overcooked burger, and that as society we must meat this challenge, because ignoring it would be a terrible misteak. (Apologies to those who find my column a medium that's rarely well done.)
We are all of us living in a somewhat difficult world at the moment, so when you learn that someone is suffering from depression, I would encourage you to treat that person with compassion. Remember that depression is a very real and common problem, and that person is not somehow a lesser person for struggling with depression. So be kind to that person, and support them in trying to live authentically in a world that can sometimes seem harsh and cruel.
Especially if that person is yourself.