Hey Kids! July 4th may be over, but that doesn't mean it's time to stop thinking about America! You may know that we base our country on the Constitution, but how much do you *really* know about the Constitution? Take this quiz and find out!
1) What is the Constitution?
a) The supreme law of the United States, oft amended
b) A battleship also known as "Old Ironsides"
c) The world's oldest knock-knock joke
d) The infallible, unchanging word of God
2) Properly, how many Amendments are there to the Constitution?
a) 27
b) Arguably 26, because can you really count the 18th amendment if it was repealed?
c) John Jay got sick after writing five, James Madison wrote 29, Hamilton wrote the other 51!
d) Zero. All amendments stray from the Founders' original intent, and must be repealed.
3) The First Amendment protects your freedom of _______.
a) speech, religion, press, assembly, and the right to petition the government
b) making daily speeches in the public square about why pineapple on pizza is great
c) stealing french fries from anyone at your table as long as you leave most of them
d) imposing your religious beliefs on all the non-believers
4) What does the phrase "well regulated Militia" in the Second Amendment refer to?
a) A federally regulated force of citizenry trained by the states to defend the country
b) The need for disciplined soldiers to assemble twice annually
c) Limits on whether soldiers can drink from artesian wells
d) Short for "Well, I guess guns should never be regulated. You're a one-man Militia!"
5) The Third Amendment prevents _______.
a) soldiers from being quartered in your home without your consent
b) many people from bothering to read the rest of the amendments
c) forest fires
d) anyone from referring to a fetus as a "little soldier"
6) What does it mean when someone pleads the Fifth?
a) They are invoking their Constitutional right to avoid being a witness against themself
b) They have watched enough courtroom drama to know it lets them avoid answering questions
c) They are sick of hearing Ode To Joy and prefer Beethoven's earlier, funnier work
d) They can avoid all responsibility and automatically win the courtroom game
7) The Ninth and Tenth Amendments explain that rights and powers not enumerated in the Constitution ______.
a) are reserved and retained by the States and the people
b) might be important anyway
c) were split up into 19 rings of power by Celebrimbor
d) can be removed at any time
8) The Thirteenth Amendment means what about slavery in the United States?
a) It shall be prohibited except as punishment for a crime
b) Prisons are the only ones still allowed to profit from it, which is why the prison-industrial complex is so popular
c) Slavery and involuntary servitude are over, just like racism
d) It never happened and nobody should learn about it in school
9) The Fifteenth and Nineteenth Amendments protect voting rights for all sexes, races, colors, and former slaves, which means ________.
a) no one shall be denied their right to vote on this basis
b) the Founding Fathers would be very surprised if they came back today
c) everyone gets a vote in next year's Eurovision contest
d) no other protections for voting rights can ever be allowed
10) Ultimately, the Constitution is a founding document and should be ________.
a) treated with the respect it deserves
b) amended as necessary to continue to serve as a relevant supreme law of the land
c) locked up tighter with more security so Nicholas Cage doesn't try to steal it
d) used as an excuse to enact the whims of whoever pays you money
ANSWER KEY:
a) correct
b) technically correct
c) incorrect
d) Supremely incorrect