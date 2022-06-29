Time is money. While this is most obviously true for the Rolex company, it is also a generally accepted truth about the world. Indeed, anyone who has ever paid or earned an hourly fee can understand the fungible nature of the two currencies. Although we do treat them differently. People who will frugally guard their money and property will happily squander time, as noted by Seneca the Younger, one of the oldest younger philosophers.
But another important difference is that while few people presume they have the right to your money, many people presume they have the right to your time and attention. And attention is likewise as valuable as money, which is why we have the phrase "paying attention."
Certainly everyone on the Internet knows that attention is valuable. That's why online advertising is a multi-billion dollar industry and your Facebook and Twitter feed are filled with sponsored posts and advertisements, alongside the occasional post from a friend. Likewise, it's why articles and videos misrepresent their content with "clickbait" titles, to bait your click of attention.
Possibly I should have titled this column "Advertisers don't want you to know this One Weird Trick!" or "Local Columnist EVISCERATES AND MURDERS Attention Seekers" to fool more people into reading. But my aim is not to trick people into reading my work, but rather to provide something of sufficient interest that they voluntarily want to give me their attention. Volition matters, because you don't owe your attention to me or anyone else.
And this is the real tension of attention: People feel entitled to it.
Which is understandable. We all crave attention, and perhaps few people more than me. I think my entire career as a writer/comedian/rapper/poet/etc. could be summed up as, "Hey, look at me!" So I get it. Most people want their work to be seen, and their voice to be heard. But you are not entitled to anyone else's time unless you are paying them a mutually agreed upon rate for it. Otherwise, nobody owes you their time and attention.
This is a useful thing to keep in mind. For example, imagine a hypothetical situation where a number of my old friends and acquaintances are suddenly in town, perhaps for a reunion at a hypothetical college called "Shmilliams." They have a limited amount of time and energy, and a number of people and activities competing for their attention. Consequently, they might not choose to spend their limited time with me. Even friends who live in town, presuming they are human friends and not immortal vampires, have a limited amount of time, as do we all.
We get to choose how we spend our time. It's not up to us how other people spend theirs.
It is, however, up to us how we react to their choices. Lately, it seems that a popular option is enraged entitlement. Indeed, this belief is so pervasive that not only do many men feel that they are owed the attention of women, but apparently certain college administrators agree — at least according to a recent viral Reddit post about a group of young college women who banded together to leave parties at which any of them were made to feel uncomfortable, and were met with complaint by a guidance counselor.
But the only reasonable response to people not wanting to give you their attention is acceptance. Not only because other people get to make their own choices, but because not accepting that choice makes you the human equivalent of those pop-up ads that won't go away no matter how many times you click "No." If you're going to be an annoying person who won't take no for an answer, then nobody is going to want to hang around with you long enough for you to ask a question.
So understand that no one owes you their attention. And by the same token, you don't owe your attention to anyone else. Although I like to think Seneca the Younger would approve of giving your attention to humor, since he did famously say, “It is more fitting for a man to laugh at life than to lament over it.”