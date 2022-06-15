Sunday is Father's Day.
I usually celebrate Mother's days by talking about moths, but since I don't know much about faths (they're unfathomable), I figured I'd celebrate by writing a little bit about fathers. Specifically, my own father, mainly because I know very little about your father. Unless you're Kelly Carlin, in which case I was a huge fan of your father from the day my father (and mother) brought me to see him perform in theatre in the round as a birthday present.
That theatre was torn down two decades ago, but the comedy will live on forever. And that's probably the biggest gift I got from my father. Not just the George Carlin ticket (although it was a great show), but more generally the introduction to the world of comedy.
My father wanted a son who would be into tennis and other sports like he is. A son who would get married and give him a grandchild. A son who would go into the family business and work with him. And I remain eternally grateful to my brother for fulfilling all of those wishes, because it has meant that I can live my best life, free of tennis, children, or studying tax law.
But my father also wanted a son to share comedy with. And if there's one thing I share with my father, it's humor. I grew up watching Ernie Kovacs and the Marx Brothers, because from a very young age, my father said that he believed it was an important part of my education. Which may sound like one of those meaningless feel-good statements, but funny enough, decades on I've used my comedy education far more than I've used my education in areas like trigonometry or the Krebs cycle. (Although I do often go off on a tangent.)
When I was still very young, my dad went to the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame, and brought me back a gift. Most kids would get something like a baseball bat or a baseball jersey. My dad bought me a cassette tape of Abbott and Costello's classic routine "Who's On First?" And it wasn't too long before I was attempting to write my own Middle East political version of it.
"Sir?"
"Can you tell me who is the leader of the PLO?"
"Yasir."
"Okay, then who is it?"
"Yasir."
"Okay, go ahead and tell me the PLO leader's name."
"Yasir."
"Well while we wait on that, can you tell me who was the president of Egypt?"
"Nasser."
"You don't know?"
"I absolutely know."
"Then who was it?"
"Nasser."
"You won't tell me."
"Sir, I am telling you. Nasser."
"You do know the name."
"Yes, sir. Nasser."
Not my best work, but I was just a Bibi. All kidding Assad, it was clear that my father's comedic influence has had a big effect on my life. Whatever you think you know about dad jokes, it pales in comparison to the volume of puns slung throughout my childhood. Which may directly have led to my co-writing a pun-based musical a few years back, called "Punslingers".
And we always laugh whenever my father tells the story of the time he was sitting in his desk chair while a potential client was meeting with him about an urgent job. The client asked him, "What's your turnaround time?" My father responded, "Watch me," and then spun around in his chair.
He didn't end up with that contract, but perhaps what he gained was even more valuable. Just as my mother passed down a fondness for rhyme, my father gave me a thorough grounding in comedy. And that has guided me to build a life I'm happy with, where I spend every week doing my favorite thing in the world:
Not playing tennis.