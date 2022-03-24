The iconic playgrounds at Willow Park that have been a beloved feature for decades will now be entirely rebuilt with new accessible and inclusive play structures that the community will be able to help choose. The new playgrounds will be on the same sites as the old structures and will be of similar overall size.
The decision to renew the playground was driven by the fact that the existing playground had outlived its usable lifespan and must be removed this spring. Several years ago, estimates were received to “bandage” the existing structures, but the cost of over $300,000 for a temporary fix was deemed to be unwise. Town crews did their best to stretch out the lifespan of the old structures, but those efforts have also reached the end.
This has driven staff at the Town to double down on efforts to replace the playgrounds.
“Our goal is to minimize the amount of time our community will be without those playgrounds,” noted Paul Dansereau, Director of Facilities. Thankfully, due to extensive planning and preparation, a vendor has been chosen and the new playgrounds should be installed by mid-summer. We need to remember that continuing challenges around supply chain issues, COVID-19 and workforce problems could still force delays despite the planning.
Six highly qualified playground development firms made proposals. All were in a similar price range, and Town staff used the selection criteria outlined in the Request for Proposal to review and score the six proposals. One clear winner emerged from the process -- a firm called Play By Design, located in Ithaca, N.Y. Interestingly, the core leadership team at Play By Design include some of the same designers who created the original Willow Park playgrounds back in 1999.
A new feature that will be included as part of the playground renewal is the addition of a “Fitness Trail.” This grouping of six exercise equipment stations will be located near the larger lower playground. The total cost of the new playgrounds and fitness trail will be $500,000.
At the Select Board meeting on March 14, Dansereau presented the suggested vendor for the playground renewal and asked the Select Board to vote to use ARPA funds to pay for the work, which was unanimously approved. Using ARPA funding for the new playground means that the community and the taxpayers will be spared the burden of any costs related to the project.
Community input into the new playground will start with an initial review of three design samples from Play By Design at a special public meeting at the end of March or beginning of April. A month-long period of community engagement will follow, with an additional open meeting at Willow Park to discuss how the new designs would improve the park. The Town will also be working with the SVSU to include parents, grandparents, teachers and students in the decision-making process.
The old playground structures will be removed sometime in April, around the same time that we will be finalizing the design for the new playgrounds. Site preparation will follow the demolition, and construction of the new playground is expected to begin in early June. It will take about a month to build the new playgrounds.
One thing that will not change are the personalized bricks with the names of the people who supported the building of the original playground. Those will be restored and built into a new entrance for the playground to honor those who brought this wonderful resource to our community in the first place.