There is a great line in Alan Parker’s 1988 film “Mississippi Burning” that I have quoted before. It should be dusted off from time to time. Perhaps it should even be framed and hung on the walls of a few prominent lawmakers in Washington to whom maintaining civility takes precedence over accomplishments.
Gene Hackman played an FBI agent in the movie. He becomes increasingly frustrated with his superior’s insistence that they maintain a by-the-book policy in their efforts to solve the vicious murders of three civil rights activists in a backwater where racism isn’t so much a scourge as it is a way of life.
Hackman’s character finally rails at his boss, “These people are crawling out of a sewer, Mr. Ward. Maybe the gutter’s where we oughta be.”
A lot of us probably have a stereotypical image of what sewer dwellers are supposed to look like: disheveled, bearded, tattoos, overweight, dirty clothes, loud and obnoxious. We should know by now, however, that some of them parade around in thousand dollar suits while they purport to be the voice of the people.
Our previous president broke down walls that have existed since the country was founded as far as to what politicians not bound by ethics or morality could get away with. I am very much afraid that rebuilding those walls will be a little like keeping squirrels away from the bird feeder.
I remember, when the administration began, how the media would soften the lies by using the words “misstatements” of “falsehoods.” But, when lying comes as easily as breathing to someone, what is the point of even asking anything?
By the same token, when someone has consistently demonstrated a propensity to disregard the most basic rules that govern fair play, what is the point of civility?
Don’t get me wrong. I am all for civility. But there has to be a moment when the cold realization that civility is being regarded as a weakness sets in. The Democrats control both houses of Congress and the White House, and the high road they have chosen to embark upon seems to lead nowhere.
Hackman’s character was right. It’s time to climb down get their feet a little muddy. Idealism is an outmoded concept in politics today.
I am a great admirer of former President Obama, but I thought—and still believe—that his greatest weakness was his belief that his political opponents would set aside their differences for the good of the nation. He constantly underestimated the lengths to which they were capable of going to undermine anything that they believed would reflect positively upon him.
Mitch McConnell stated publicly when the Obama administration began that his party would oppose anything the new president proposed. He brazenly refused to bring Obama’s choice to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court to the floor of the Senate for discussion using a dodge that he totally ignored when Amy Coney Barrett was nominated. And here we are.
McConnell’s vow is still a potent factor in Washington politics, although the cost of maintaining it is considerably higher. Higher, that is, if you assume that there is an intrinsic value to something called the soul.
No one exemplifies the cost of unbridled ambition quite as much as J. D. Vance. Mr. Vance recently won the Republican primary for a Senate seat in Ohio, a race that was closely watched because the winner would demonstrate the influence of our previous president, who has morphed from would-be king to phony baloney kingmaker.
(Stumping for Vance, the ex-president somehow managed to combine the first initials of his choice with the last name of Vance’s opponent, so it was a plug for J. D. Mandel. Eloquence has never been the guy’s trademark, but the blunder is a fairly concise demonstration of his commitment to the candidate.)
Mr. Vance is the author of a widely read self-love tract called “Hillbilly Elegy” in which he extolled his extraordinary achievement in getting away from the ignorant, dead end lives of the people in the Rust Belt. His contempt fairly drips off the pages and I’m sure he counted on them not being avid readers, if he gave them credit for being able to read at all.
Vance was another gift to the nation from an Ivy League college and he used both his elite education and his remarkable capacity for rising above the unwashed masses to become just what the country needed—another hedge fund manager.
Vance may have benefitted from illiteracy, but he is also the beneficiary of another adage: Forgive and forget. It could be argued, of course, that there is a good chance that his early, spot-on assessment of the man he was now groveling before was long forgotten, especially given the fact that the same man couldn’t recall Vance’s name a few days after he endorsed him.
“I’m a Never Trump guy,” Vance said in an interview with Charlie Rose in 2016. “I never liked him.”
But, in a reversal that would warm the hearts of romance novelists everywhere, he now claims to regret those unkind, if telling, statements.
I don’t believe for a moment that Vance has altered an original opinion of our past president that prominently involved the word “idiot.” He is really using him in the same way that the former president uses everyone he comes into contact with—to get what he wants.
This bargain, however, entailed selling something far more valuable than money or status--his soul. And Daniel Webster isn’t around to redeem him.