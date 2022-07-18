Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.