First the good news, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson evidently didn’t pose any threat to Joe Manchin’s cash cow in the fossil fuel industry, so he is going to vote for her confirmation.
The hearings themselves could have served as reminders that the Oscar ceremony really isn’t all that interminable. The vapid irrelevancies that emanate when an actor is presented the golden statuette seem like orations from Cicero when compared to the windy sanctimony from ambitious politicians thrust into the spotlight of a momentous event.
Believe it or not, I think Ted Cruz shed more light on the true nature of the recent confirmation hearings for Judge Jackson than any other member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Despite the addition of the dashing beard, Mr. Cruz could still serve as a model for an animated Disney villain, but that is a relatively superficial aspect of his enormous unlikability.
"Here's the thing you have to understand about Ted Cruz. I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I hate Ted Cruz," former senator Al Franken said of him.
The senator from Texas evidently believed that chairman Dick Durbin didn’t show him the proper reverence by allowing him more time than other committee members were allotted for questioning. The aggrieved theatrics were worthy of Brando’s histrionics at the end of “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
The first thing that Cruz did after the performance was to check on his Twitter account to see how it scored with the base.
Cruz’s already potholed public image was further jeopardized recently by the backlash he received after he threw a hissy fit in a Bozeman, Montana airport where the possibility of missing a flight was compounded by the indignity of the ticket agent not immediately acknowledging who he was.
Airports, to Mr. Cruz, should be regarded in the same way that motel rooms must have been to Janet Leigh. Who can forget images of his portly frame walking through a terminal after he decided to weather (pun intended) out a freak winter storm in his state on the sunny beaches in Cancun, Mexico. Nearly 200 of his fellow Texans died. Cruz said was trying to be a “good dad” to his two daughters, who wanted him to go on the trip with them.
So, it was the daughters’ fault. Thanks, Dad.
Cruz hails from a state where oil is its lifeblood and his slick evasions positively ooze with it. After the understandable outrage for the Cancun retreat didn’t subside, he made the following statement: "Of course, I understand why people are upset. Listen, we're in a strange time where Twitter's been going crazy and the media is going crazy and there's a lot of venom and vitriol that I think is unfortunate frankly on both sides."
So, it was all Twitter’s fault.
There is something that approaches nauseating watching two arrogant enablers of the most ethically and morally challenged president in the country’s history debating issues concerning law and order with a principled woman who is a potential justice on the Supreme Court.
Both of them are integral players in a deadly attempt to nullify the results of a legitimate election. I can imagine Cruz slinking out of any future responsibility for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt by throwing Virginia Thomas’ traitorously partisan head under the bus. If the wife of a Supreme Court justice can lobby for the overthrow of the government, why can’t he?
(Rest easy, folks. Clarence Thomas can certainly separate the responsibilities of his office in the high court from the seditious ministrations of his Republican operative wife. Ginni may have played the loyal spouse over Anita Hill and dale, but there is no way he will let her influence his scrupulously unbiased opinions on the bench. My God, that is a narrative that the Brothers Grimm would hesitate to use.)
Sen. Josh Hawley took time off from pedaling a mug emblazoned with the now infamous image of his raising a fist in support of the mob that attacked the Capitol. In fairness, I guess he had to find an alternate source of income after the publisher of his book pulled out of the deal. They all rake in millions writing books, a figure that the senator from Missouri is unlikely to realize from his mug proceeds unless there are a lot more extremist right wing coffee drinkers in America than there are readers.
Many questions directed towards Judge Jackson were obvious attempts to discern how much of an impediment she would present in the GOP’s quest to insert its hypocritical piety into every aspect of the personal and private lives of American citizens.
Republicans are avid supporters of the “throw away the key” approach to crime. Nothing stirs up the indignant Puritanism inherent in the national psyche more quickly than raising the specter of pornography. It was an obvious choice for Cruz’s pit-bull attacks and Hawley’s petty parrot badgering, even if the judge’s perceived laxity was a miniscule aspect of her accomplished career.
If most of the questioning seemed to be rooted in the future aspirations of the interrogators, Judge Jackson’s picture could reasonably find a place in the dictionary next to the word “patience.”
Only once, when Hawley, affecting his best superior attitude (a companion mug in mind?), asked her if she regretted a sentence she had imposed decades ago on an 18-year-old convicted on a child pornography charge, did she betray any exasperation.
“What I regret is that in a hearing about my qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court, we’ve spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences,” she retorted.
Perhaps Judge Jackson wasn’t told that she was never intended to be the star of this particular sideshow.