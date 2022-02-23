“Look for the silver lining. When’re a cloud appears in the blue.”
It’s an old sentiment, I know. Even corny. Jerome Kern wrote it in a song for a show called “Sally” in 1920. It has endured despite a century of skepticism from people who have become inured to only hearing the thunder and dodging the bolts of lightning. Like me.
Maybe we all expected a little too much silver lining following the election in 2020. We hear a lot of carping about President Joe Biden’s failures to make progress on the many problems he inherited. It’s a little like blaming the debris for the earthquake, but that doesn’t mean that some of the debris isn’t very unstable and dangerous.
There probably aren’t too many people in Ukraine at the moment who would buy into the song’s upbeat message. The United States may have rid itself of the machinations of a megalomaniacal would-be despot, but Russia is stuck with one for the long haul.
Vladimir Putin, the former KGB thug who has ascended to preside over a virtual dictatorship and was thus greatly admired by our former president, is still dreaming of reclaiming the territories that comprised the former Soviet Union for Mother Russia. Unlike the hot knife through butter response he would have gotten from the previous administration, Mr. Putin is encountering a determined resistance to the idea of invading an independent nation from President Biden and from the unified member states of NATO.
The general consensus seems to be that, if an armed invasion takes place, the threat of serious economic sanctions on Russia will not deter Putin’s macho posturing. It is very difficult to detect any semblance of a silver lining in this extremely tense and volatile situation.
While the threat of war looms, we are still flailing our way through one of the most catastrophic occurrences in the modern age. The death toll in America alone from the pandemic is nearing the million mark and yet there are still howls of indignation from people that their freedom has been infringed upon by taking the most minimal steps (a mask, social distancing, the vaccine) to halt the spread of the deadly virus.
I’m as weary of New York State’s Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett’s heartfelt importuning on television as anyone, but I would rather entrust the well-being of people I care about to her medical expertise than to rely on assurances that there’s no need to be concerned from inconvenienced truckers in Canada.
Are we finally seeing an end to that tunnel we have been groping our way through for so long? Who knows. I remember the relief I felt when I first heard that the Center for Disease Control had decreed that masks were no longer necessary. I was on my way home from work that afternoon and I hadn’t gone very many miles before that initial relief was tinged with a bit of doubt. It seemed, in a word, hasty.
Even recognizing that the world was dealing with a virus that seemed to possess a chameleon-like adaptability, the public was barraged with conflicting and contradicting reports from scientists and medical professionals and deliberately misled by politicians who were concerned about the potential impact of the pandemic upon their careers.
The credibility of the CDC was severely impacted by the previous administration’s primary response to the pandemic as a direct threat to their continued reign in power. Any reports issued by an institute established to safeguard the health of the American people had to be passed through the self-dealing scrutiny of the White House before they were made public.
Thankfully, that terrifying situation has been largely alleviated, but the CDC’s standing as an organization untainted by political influence—as naïve as that might sound—was badly compromised.
I would sooner entrust my health to disgruntled truckers than to most ambitious politicians, but the “cry wolf” indecision that seemed to emanate from the medical community tended to bolster the general bewilderment, not only as far as effectively dealing with the virus, but as to who to listen to.
But, we have to keep scanning the gloomy COVID skies for the silver lining that Mr. Kern wrote about. If the horizon seems dim right now, clouds do move.
There are, however, occasional real shafts of light.
For instance: John McCain’s gift to national politics was sent packing by a United States District Judge in her case against the New York Times.
Judge Jed Rakoff dismissed the suit against the venerable newspaper brought by Sarah Palin, saying that her attorneys had failed to demonstrate that there was any deliberate malice involved in a 2017 editorial. The Times published the piece after a shooting in Alexandria, Va. wounded four people, including Rep. Steve Scalise. The paper encouraged toning down the political rhetoric that had contributed to repeated instances of gun violence.
Ms. Palin claimed the editorial defamed her by linking her to another gun massacre in Arizona in 2011. Palin is big on gun proliferation, but she evidently dislikes being connected to the inevitable end results. There was a widely published photo during the trial of her sticking out her tongue at members of the press just in case anyone had forgotten what a classy lady she is.
The media has been a primary target of right wing wrath for a long time in America. The default response to any criticisms of the previous administration has been media bias. If Ms. Palin had prevailed in her tilting-at-windmills case, the ramifications on the ability of a free press to accurately convey news vital to the functioning of a democracy would have been severely jeopardized.
That, folks, qualifies as a silver lining.