Dear community members,
We are heartbroken by the violence affecting our nation’s schools and communities. As a local school board, we are responsible for thinking and planning should such an event happen here in our community. It’s terrifying. While we have worked hard to help secure our schools and care for our children, we are deeply troubled by the lack of progress that has been made to safeguard our young learners from the threat of gun violence.
We are sharing this letter not only with people in our nine member towns, but also with professional organizations and state and federal legislators. We are calling for compassion and action: compassion for each other and the victims of these heinous acts of violence, to be understanding of our differences, and to find common ground to better protect and care for our children.
On Aug. 7, 2018, in response to school shootings, the Board of Directors of the Taconic and Green School District called for legislative action on gun safety. That year resulted in 35 fatalities and 79 additional injuries across America. Four years later, and only halfway through 2022, we have already seen 25 deaths and 56 injuries related to school shootings, most notably the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. If history is any indicator, we are on our way to the worst year of gun violence on record.
In our 2018 resolution, we shared with the Vermont School Boards Association and the public these concerns and findings:
● We are concerned for the safety of students and staff at our Vermont schools.
● We find that we are responsible for ensuring a safe learning environment for our students and a safe workplace for our employees.
● We find that schools have become targets for mass murder with firearms.
● We find that both students and their teachers have a right to go to school without the threat of somebody inflicting mass casualties with assault weapons. No policy can stop all violence, but rational policy can minimize both the risk and the actual outcome.
In that same resolution, the Board also commended the Vermont Legislature for passing, and the Governor for signing, legislation requiring background checks by federally licensed firearms dealers except for sales between family members, prohibiting high capacity magazines and bump-fire stocks for firearms, requiring people under 21 to complete a hunter safety course before buying guns, allowing removal of guns from the scene of a domestic violence crime, and enabling law enforcement officers to get an order to remove guns when a person shows signs of threat and danger. Those were and remain important steps towards safer schools and communities.
Recognizing that state laws alone would not adequately protect our children, we also called upon the United States Congress to keep our students safe from gun violence and the Vermont Legislature to explore further safety measures. Unfortunately, no significant legislation has passed since that time, assault weapon sales continue to soar, and the policy currently being considered in Congress is only a partial solution. More must be done.
One of our central responsibilities as a board is to ensure the safety of our school children. We have taken action within our district to enhance safety, invested significantly in mental health supports, and built a culture of “see something, say something” as a way of caring for our community. Unfortunately, as the Board noted in 2018 and still believes today, there is no adequate way for schools to protect our students and staff from a person armed with an assault weapon. Children must be better protected from unstored weapons, assault rifles and clips that hold more than a handful of shells.
We came together to draft this letter as individuals with different opinions and perspectives. We are students, teachers, parents, and grandparents, doctors, lawyers and retirees. Despite our differences, our collective commitment to our children and a willingness to really listen to each other allowed us to find common ground. We recognize that we live in a rural area with a long tradition of hunting and safe use of guns. We respect that history. However, to ensure the safety of our children, our school staff, and our communities at large, the board believes we need to come together, speak up and find better solutions together.
We recognize that laws alone cannot protect our children, just as added locks and cameras cannot fully safeguard our buildings. We need these things, but even more we need people to come together in community, to find common ground, to know and be known by our neighbors, and to care first for our kids. We hope you will join us.
Respectfully,
Herbert G. Ogden, Board Chair
Taconic and Green Regional School District