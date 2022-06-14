I’ve been a journalist for over 40 years and don’t even watch TV news in order to protect my sanity. Subscribing to the Bennington Banner seemed safe enough. A small town newspaper can be a force for good — as the Banner is almost every day — but can also support the government too much, forgetting its role as a watchdog for human values.
The paper went all-out in favor of arming the Ukraine in its fight against Russia. That’s okay. Everyone has the right to be wrong. I believe it’s colossally wrong and dangerous for us to make war with a nuclear power like Russia, but then I haven’t supported any of our wars since Vietnam. War never goes the way imagined by either side, but when this one keeps going badly for Ukraine it is irresponsible of the paper to run a mindless editorial from The Washington Post calling for more war. That corporate piece of claptrap said win, win, win, but don’t do anything to heighten tensions and risk Russia’s use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.
The American people do not understand how their own government wraps them in lies and propaganda. Our military is not a force for good in the world, and we do not love democracy. I lived for 25 years in Rome and Istanbul, an experience that tends to wear off the John Wayne machismo of American exceptionalism. War and foreign news can be quite abstract when you’re watching it on TV or reading about it in your local paper. Those people, places and events are much more real when you’ve met them, been there, seen and heard the tear gas canisters clattering on asphalt. U.S. soldiers and mercenaries torturing prisoners at Abu Ghraib becomes less two-dimensional when you meet some of the alleged terrorists and their American lawyer, as I did.
About 20 years ago at some official luncheon at the Hilton Istanbul a man gave me his card: The National Endowment for Democracy. Though I had never heard of this congressionally-funded beastie, it’s purpose came to me right away. ‘Oh, buying votes for Jesus, are we?”
In 2011 I attended a press conference of the Russian foreign minister, still in office today, who announced that Russia would defy the U.S. and support President Bashar al-Assad of Syria. This news pleased the Turks, for they feared the consequences of unchecked American hegemony in the Middle East. In addition, everyone in the region knew that we supported Kurdish rights to self-determination more than was convenient for the countries hosting Kurds, even if we had a record of abandoning them to their fate when that support became inconvenient for the U.S.
The military video leaked by Chelsea (Bradley) Manning in 2010 showed a helicopter gunship crew killing a couple of Reuters journalists and shooting up other people on the ground, including children, making fun as if they were playing a game. That leaking corporal landed in jail, same as did her main publisher, Julian Assange of Wikileaks.
These are ugly truths. We don’t want a free press, God forbid, and we do not have one. Three years ago at a hotel near Boston I wanted to watch a show on Russia Today, an interview show by fellow foreign correspondent Chris Hedges. Wouldn’t you know, out of 140 channels RT’s was the only signal that seemed to be jammed. Yes, I sometimes catch a moment of TV news when staying in a hotel.
In 2013 the Obama administration grabbed two months of phone records from the Associated Press in an attempt to track a government leak of classified information. And when Edward Snowden leaked proof that the U.S. was spying on everyone, Obama hounded him into exile in Moscow. It’s no surprise that when the Turkish public in June 2013 protested plans to build on a park in downtown Istanbul, the head of the government, Recep Erdogan, saw no reason to be moderate. That crackdown on dissent continues today, nine years later. The Turkish government in 2016 used tear gas and water cannon to take over a paper where I wrote a weekly column, Today’s Zaman, and shut it down completely a few months later following a failed military coup.
President Biden will be visiting Saudi Arabia in July, eager to get the Saudis to agree to pump a lot of oil to make up for the loss of Western access to Russian supplies because of the war fomented by the U.S. Biden is willing to overlook the Saudis killing one of their own citizens, Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October 2018 in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A few years before that gruesome crime I worked as a consultant for the World Bank in Istanbul and as media consultant to a multilingual TV channel, 6 News.
To get from the World Bank to the TV station meant walking by the Saudi Consulate, which I did a couple times a week for two or three years. When sitting in Vermont reading reports that Khashoggi had been dismembered and his body parts taken out the back door, I knew the spot exactly. If Biden really gave a damn about human life and the price of gasoline, he wouldn’t have pushed for war against Russia in the first place. Sucking up to the Saudi ruler is pointless, except in how it points up the emptiness of American claims to moral leadership.
Editor’s note: The Bennington Banner often runs editorials from other newspapers around the country and the world on a variety of issues to give our readers a sense of other views on issues. We entitle these ‘Another View,’ as opposed to the tagline ‘Our View’ that we use on our own editorials that reflect the newspaper’s position.