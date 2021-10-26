As a student-athlete at Mount Anthony the Spinelli upgrade is a must-have project for the school and community. The project isn’t just a new turf field as many people in the town of Bennington have brought themselves to believe but it also rebuilds a brand new track getting rid of the dips and worn down tread we use now.
Our field as of now is not of regulation size for our soccer teams due to the bleachers being on the inside of the track. With the new field and track, the bleachers will be pushed back behind the track and fence creating regulation-sized fields and giving the players in all the sports activities room to go out of bounds without being injury prone.
The project also covers a new ticket booth and restrooms. With the booth, we will be able to run through the spring sports as well which gives more money back to the school and teams. There will also be a new scoreboard provided along with new lights and a new press box for the annunciation crew and film.
A factor for many voters is the concern of raising taxes in the town. With the middle school bond ending the payments will actually transfer to the Spinelli project and taxes will not raise therefore there’s no reason for voters to worry about their taxes raising.
With our current field at Mount Anthony, the drainage system is outdated and we need an upgrade. With heavy rainfall in the Northeast, Spinelli floods quite often. With the use of the field throughout the year, maintenance has to re-line the field every week. With the synthetic turf field, we can permanently line the field for multiple sports saving maintenance time for other projects and saving the school money on paint. With having a grass field we have to run gas-powered lawnmowers to cut the grass every week as well.
If this project undergoes construction it won’t only be the school athletics that can use the field. Southern Vermont Storm is one of the many teams that have access to the field along with all the youth programs among the community. Therefore MAU athletics aren’t the only teams benefitting from the project, the community will have access to the field and camps may be held there for teams and players around the state to play on Spinelli.
The Spinelli project is not only for the school, it is for the community and youth programs and can and will be used for educational purposes as well. With this being said, on November 2nd there will be a vote on whether or not the Spinelli project will undergo construction early in the year 2022. If you can’t make it to the nearest poll on that date there are also online ballots available to be shipped in the mail.