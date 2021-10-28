The dream of a turf field and improved athletic complex at Mt. Anthony Union High School has been in the works for over a decade, but the possibility of this dream becoming a reality is just days away.
As the former Activities Director at MAU, it was a year-to-year struggle of when would be “the right time” to bring this project to the voters. It seemed like every year when it came time to put school budgets together, it was just not conceivable to go to the voters and ask for the upgrade of an athletic facility when budgets were being less-than level-funded, teachers were being laid off, and operation costs kept increasing.
With an incredible buildings and grounds staff who took tremendous pride in their work, Spinelli Field always looked pristine for the first home game of the season under the lights when the football and soccer seasons started in August.
Unfortunately, to achieve this goal, the number of games to be played on this field had to be limited in the fall, and the field had to be completely shut down in the spring and summer in order to recover. This raised equity issues and caused resentment in the athletic community – particularly from lacrosse parents who couldn’t understand why their kids couldn’t enjoy the same excitement of playing under the lights with grandstand seating in the spring season, as their soccer or football counterparts did in the fall. It was also a shame that the Southern Vermont Storm semi-pro football program could only be limited to one or two games. Over the years we were forced to turn down requests from collegiate soccer programs to showcase their teams, and an endless number of groups were frustrated with the unavailability of the field when “they pay taxes for the field” just like everyone else.
Even with the limited use, the field was in extremely poor shape by the time playoffs rolled around in October. The inability to install drainage near the track left the home and visiting team bench area and portions of the playing field underwater after a heavy rain throughout the season. Games just could not be played if there was rain in the forecast for fear of safety issues and turning the field into a cow pasture.
The project that is up for a vote on Nov. 2 is not just about a turf field. In fact, it makes up less than a third of the cost of the project. New LED lighting will be installed which will allow “small ball” play (lacrosse, baseball, softball, etc.), and also included in the $3.5 million price tag is a long-overdue renovation of the track, and the replacement of the building which houses the ticket booth, bathrooms and storage.
Just imagine, lacrosse games under the lights on Spinelli, spring sports teams getting out of the gym for pre-season workouts, practices that can run into the evening after sunset. The Physical Education department can run morning classes on dry fields and not be struggling to work around the maintenance department’s daily need to mow and line the field. The Storm football team can play their home games in front of larger crowds under the lights with stadium seating, and numerous other outside groups – youth and adult -- can finally get a “piece of the action” at Spinelli in the fall, spring and summer months. The opportunities are endless.
This project was well thought-out and researched by a committee of stakeholders who have a vested interest in the school and community. They understand the hardship the community has faced with escalating property taxes to fund the schools and town. But taxpayers are getting a break this year, as one of the major bonds for the “new” Middle School built on East Road expires this year, and the “cost per year” for the Spinelli Field project is less than the expiring bond.
For the past 10 years, the time was never right. The time is right now. Find a way to get to the polls on Nov. 2, or make the effort to pick up an absentee ballot from the town office and give the entire community something we can all take pride in. We all deserve this.
Tim Brown, Bennington