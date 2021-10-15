In 1967, Mt. Anthony Union High School first opened its doors to students in Bennington County. It was a beautiful new school with a two-storied library, state-of-the art classrooms, and a welcoming courtyard, with a new gymnasium, auditorium and athletic fields throughout the campus. The new football field, named in honor of former Bennington Catholic High School Principal Rev. Vincent Spinelli, was a point of pride of the school.
That was over 50 years ago, and the entire Spinelli Field complex remains relatively untouched from when it was first constructed. Our town, our school, our community, and, most importantly, our kids deserve an upgrade.
In February of 2020 the MAU school board formed an ad-hoc committee consisting of school board members, administrators, teachers, coaches, and members of the community to study the possibility of upgrading the Spinelli Field complex. It was decided to look at the complex as a whole, and try not to find piecemeal fixes here and there. An engineering study was commissioned, field options (both natural grass and artificial turf) were considered, track surfaces were studied, a multi-use building was designed, and site upgrades for lighting, parking and ADA accessibility were discussed. All of this was done without any preconceived notions by the members of the committee. The guiding principle in everything that the committee looked at was what would be best for ALL of our students and our community as a whole, both now and in the future.
Here is what we discovered:
Our current grass field is in poor condition. Uneven surfaces, divots, dirt patches, and wear and tear are all big issues with the field. The width and length of the soccer field is not regulation and is smaller than any other varsity soccer field in the state. Our track has not been resurfaced for close to 20 years, and sink holes have formed on both the north and south end of the oval. The lights overheat and are antiquated and should be more energy efficient. The storage building with restrooms attached is currently condemned and unsafe for occupancy.
The field is underutilized. Right now, MAU hosts an average of four home football games and 14 boys and girls soccer games every fall. On top of a playoff game or two every year and an occasional special event, the field is only used for around 20 games a year. It is only used in the fall, and only for games. Replacing the current grass field with a newer (and improved) grass field would not increase access to the field, and would not allow the many community requests for field usage to be met. It would still only be used in the fall, and only for a limited number of games.
We wanted to promote equity across all our sports and seasons for our student body. Wouldn’t it be nice to use a dry field during gym class? Wouldn’t it be helpful for the spring sports of baseball, softball and lacrosse to get out of the gyms and onto a field as soon as the snow melts? Wouldn’t it be beneficial for the varsity teams to practice on the same field that they will be playing games? Wouldn’t it be great if a new field became a gathering spot for our student-athletes to work out together and play pickup games on during the summer and non-school days? Wouldn’t it be nice for our lacrosse athletes (both boys and girls) to play games in the stadium and under the lights, no matter the weather conditions during the wet Vermont spring months? The committee answered yes to all these questions.
In the end, the committee came to a unanimous decision that the Spinelli Complex needed a complete overhaul. What was once exceptional in 1967 is, of course, no longer great. The field, the track, the lights, the scoreboard, the storage building, and overall parking access is not what it once was. Our facility is not ADA accessible, meaning that some family members with disabilities are unable to cheer on their athletes. For a total bond of $3.5 million, the committee favored making wholesale improvements. Adding a synthetic turf field allows more students and members of the community access to this facility, all seasons of the year. Improving the entire Spinelli Complex will not only be beneficial to the students at Mt. Anthony, but it will also be a source of pride within the entire Bennington community. We believe that is an investment worth undertaking and we urge you to vote on Nov. 2.
Mike Molloy is MAU Spinelli Complex Ad-Hoc Committee Chair; Ashley Hoyt is MAU Athletics and Activities Director.