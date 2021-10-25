A good deal of discussion is happening around the proposed high school’s playing field resurfacing. Constituents who have reached out to me have largely expressed one concern, which I share, and that is whatever is put down, it should be free of PFOA.
History of PFOA in Bennington
It was roughly five years ago that hundreds of people in our community were informed that their tap water was contaminated with high levels of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). People were drinking it, cooking with it, showering in it, supplying it to their pets and livestock, and drilling wells on their property for what they believed was clean Vermont water.
Upon learning of this contamination, local residents made calls to doctors’ offices and our state health department started regular visits to Bennington to assess and plan a recovery. Nonetheless, people rightfully worried about their futures. Constituents packed community meetings to understand what the contamination meant for them and their businesses and how their losses could be made whole again.
PFOA persists indefinitely in the environment, it’s a toxicant and carcinogen, and it holds a high probability of being linked to cancers and other diseases. Vermont sets acceptable PFOA levels for potable water as safe at 20 parts per trillion; wells around the pollution source were found with levels as high as 2,880 parts per trillion. Blood levels of some impacted residents were found to be as much as five times the national average. In some areas, the soil samples revealed concentrations 100 times greater than the levels in water which means that groundwater will continue to leach PFOA into our aquifers for decades to come.
Legislative steps to protect Vermonters
Unfortunately, what was found in Bennington was just the beginning, as PFOA plumes have now been identified in other Vermont communities across the United States. In response, legislatures across the country, including ours, have taken steps to reduce exposures and stop further contamination. Vermont passed Act 36 which bans certain products from being sold in the state that contain PFOA including firefighting foam, food packaging, carpets and ski wax. The state also took steps to make certain that schools test for and remove lead from drinking water, PCBS and radon. And given the risks to teachers, staff and students, legislatures are also working to make sure schools are free of PFOA.
Agriculture, Fishing and Economic Development
Like any kind of pollution release, a release of PFOA has the potential to negatively impact tourism and economic development. Mount Anthony Union High School’s proximity to the River makes it that much more important that PFOA is not introduced as once in the water, PFOA will be on the move. And with that comes the issue of liability and remediation, two issues whose associated costs are many times more expensive than finding sustainable and safe improvements at the outset.
So the issue before us isn’t whether or not field renovations should happen (they should) but rather it is making certain that whatever is installed doesn’t cause health problems or create environmental harms, and in this case, that means making sure they are free of PFOA.