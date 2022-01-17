Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Snow and gusty winds this morning will be followed by lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 15F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.