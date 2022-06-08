“If you’re a Republican, you can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you.” – Rep. Louis Gohmert
What’s the world coming to? Politics without the lies would be like the Johnstown Flood without the water!
Although there are countless other examples, if anyone occasionally wonders how this country ever devolved to where it is today, look no further than Louis Gohmert. Almost universally singled out as the “dumbest member of Congress” (and that in itself is no small feat), Gohmert has been reelected to the first district in his state since 2005, making Tyler, Texas a leading contender for the decade’s Glutton for Punishment Award.
The likes of Boebert, Gaetz, Gosar, Bachman, Palin, Cawthorn, Greene, and even our former president may come and blessedly go but it looked like ol’ Louis was there to stay until he opted to run for Texas attorney general and came in fourth in the primary in a field of, well… four.
Texans, it seems, would prefer the ethically challenged Ken Paxton to the intellectually bereft Gohmert. The wide opens spaces they boast about so tediously refer to fence post to fence post, not ear to ear.
The statement quoted above is, I suppose, intended to bolster the ongoing Republican persecution complex, which invariably kicks in when they don’t get what they wanted or when they got caught doing what they wanted.
The antics by the couple in “Fifty Shades of Grey” pale in comparison to Gohmert’s fevered embrace of both the Big Lie and its primary proponent. He was referring specifically to the indictment of Talk Over King Peter Navarro, another one of our previous president’s most vociferous defenders, on federal contempt charges. Navarro naturally believes that loyalty to the man he so fervently admires entails saying as little about the sleazy machinations he tried to get away with during his presidency as possible.
Gohmert has what might be called a vaudevillesque genius for defending a cause by making a laughing stock out of it. Navarro, with his frothing, unhinged rants, tends to be more scary than funny. More padded room than Comedy Central.
The fact that Gohmert actually served as a judge in the Lone Star State before being elected to Congress should stir up at least a modicum of sympathy for criminals in Texas. He was a stalwart member of the Tea Party until that cause went all soggy and morphed into something far worse.
Here are some of the gems from Louis’ treasure chest of idiotic pronouncements: Solar panels cause birds to “explode in flames.” Muslim women in the United States, he claimed, were giving birth to “terror babies.” He thinks changing the orbit of the sun and moon would have a more positive effect on climate change than anything being proposed today. He opposed the military “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy because “if you’re sitting around getting massages all day ready to go into a big, planned battle, then you’re not going to last very long.”
You can’t make this stuff up and I agree with the Houston assessment that some of the buffoonery just has to be a put on. Nobody who can find his way home at night could be that dumb.
It came as no surprise that the latest school shooting took place in Texas, a state where the political atmosphere crackles with right wing fever and any inference that it isn’t the biggest or the best is regarded as a hanging offense. The fact that local law officials milled around the Robb Elementary School for over an hour while a heavily armed lunatic shot and killed 19 children and two adults may have deflated the Texas hot air balloon, but Gov. Greg Abbott will slap a patch of arrogance over the damage and carry on.
President Biden delivered a heartfelt plea to the nation on June 2 in an effort to encourage Republicans in the Senate to support some sensible gun control measures following the massacres in Uvalde and Buffalo. It is simply beyond belief that the GOP is still able to peddle their “anything but the guns” palaver as children in this supposedly civilized nation are mowed down in classrooms. Some of the kids in Uvalde had to be identified by DNA tests the damage was so extensive.
New York State should be commended for its response to the two tragedies. If there was ever an instance of better late than never it is in the issue of gun control in the Unites States. The shooting in Buffalo, however, demonstrates that the country needs federal laws to really address the problem. The killer there only had to drive a short distance to Pennsylvania where he purchased high-capacity magazines he used in the supermarket to kill 10 people. Sales are illegal in New York.
Governor Kathy Hochul may have demonstrated a serious lack of judgment in her original choice for the state’s lieutenant governor, but she has also shown a commendable resolve to make substantial changes in New York’s already stringent regulations concerning firearms. The State Legislature passed a broad package of gun bills that include provisions to raise the minimum age for buying a semiautomatic rifle to 21, banning the sales to most civilians of bullet-resistant body armor, and revising the state’s so-called red flag laws intended to heighten awareness and response when a person demonstrates potentially threatening behavior.
We have heard a lot of criticism from Gov. Hochul’s political opponents over her appointment of a man with questionable credentials to such a high position in New York, but very little about how they would deal with the gun problem. I assume they are dealing with it by talking as little about the issue as possible so as not to risk the support of the gun enthusiasts, who probably comprise a good part of their base.
I don’t think either of the two men, whose campaigns are spending an inordinate amount of money on TV ads, will win in November. I do believe that there is a good chance, however, that one of them may replace that lawyer with the tedious 444 phone number as the most dependably irritating person on television.