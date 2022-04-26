This opinion piece was written by The Food Shelf Work Group, Hunger Council of Bennington County Natalie Basil, Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services (GBICS) Linda Darlington, Bennington County Head Start and Early Head Start Scott Winslow, The Kitchen Cupboard (GBICS) Dare Chammings, Alliance for Community Transformations — Bennington (ACT) Joni Charbonneau, His Pantry at Sacred Heart St. Francis (SHSF) Madelyn Gardner, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) Zach Hebert, Vermont Foodbank. The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of the Bennington Banner.