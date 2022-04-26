Universal School Meals is lifting up children and families throughout our community, making sure that no child has to learn what hunger feels like at school. We see every day the difference these meals are making for the children and families we serve, and the worry and stress that losing school meals will bring. The Vermont Legislature has the opportunity to keep this program going. We urge the legislature to pass S.100 — the Universal School Meals bill — so that kids and families know they can count on school meals next fall.
For the past two years, students all over the country, including here in Bennington County, have experienced Universal School Meals. Every student has had access to a healthy breakfast and lunch, every school day, at no cost to the students or their families. The shame and stigma students face in the cafeteria has been eliminated and more kids are eating the same meal together. However, the waivers from the federal government which have allowed this program to operate since March of 2020 are set to expire at the end of June. While some of the schools in our part of the state offered Universal School Meals before the pandemic, others did not, and without a statewide approach many of our students will lose their access to school meals. The ability to eat a nutritious breakfast and lunch at school should not depend on zip code — all students should have access to the food they need to learn, along with other critical pieces of education, from school buses to textbooks and laptops.
We also know that many families in Vermont are still struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: according to Vermont-based research, 1 in 3 people in our state faced hunger at some point in 2021 and households with children were 5 times more likely to experience hunger than those without. The school meals have been a source of stability for families over the course of a very turbulent two years. Students and their families know that when they’re in school they’re safe, fed, and able to focus on learning. We can’t take that away from them now.
Universal School Meals also helps the many farms that we have across the county. Our schools already buy a lot of local food, and have room to grow! When all children are able to participate in school meals, it not only provides a connection between every child and farms within their community, it also provides budgeting stability that allows school nutrition programs to better afford purchasing local food for the cafeteria. This helps support our local farms, while also ensuring that students have fresh, nutritious, and delicious meals everyday in school. This program is a win-win for our entire community.
Please join us in contacting your senators and representatives and ask them to pass S.100, and keep Universal School Meals going in Vermont.
The Food Shelf Work Group, Hunger Council of Bennington County
Natalie Basil, Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services (GBICS)
Linda Darlington, Bennington County Head Start and Early Head Start
Scott Winslow, The Kitchen Cupboard (GBICS)
Dare Chammings, Alliance for Community Transformations — Bennington (ACT)
Joni Charbonneau, His Pantry at Sacred Heart St. Francis (SHSF)
Madelyn Gardner, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA)
Zach Hebert, Vermont Foodbank