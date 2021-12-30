The Banner invited readers to submit remembrances of loved ones lost to COVID-19. We share the following:
Joseph J. Costa, MD — March 25, 1964 — July 25, 2020
Joe Costa was first and foremost compassionate, caring, and loyal to his patients, friends, and most importantly his family. He also happened to be a doctor, Chief of Critical Care Medicine at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. Four years ago he and his husband purchased a small farm in Shaftsbury. He came to love Vermont over the two short years he traveled back and forth from Maryland and looked forward to eventually retiring in the hollow. He loved the mountains, the quiet solitude, the down to earth people he encountered, and the adventures around every bend in the road. He sacrificed his life treating patients with COVID and died of the same disease in the ICU he spent a career building. He is buried on the farm in Shaftsbury in the state he so looked forward to calling home. He would most appreciate being remembered as a kind and down to earth individual who saw the very best in his fellow human and as a Vermonter! I would like to thank all of the healthcare professionals both in Baltimore and Vermont who took care of Joe and me as we struggled with COVID. They are truly heroic human beings!
Thank you,
David Hart
North Bennington