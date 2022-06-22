“I am big. It’s the pictures that got small.”
– Gloria Swanson in “Sunset Boulevard”
I was recently reminded of that immortal line from Billy Wilder’s acerbic look at the transitory nature of fame in Hollywood. Gloria Swanson, in a role that must have uncomfortably mirrored her own life and career, played Norma Desmond, a movie actress whose name once lit up marquees across the country. It now barely illuminates the dark corridors of her mind.
Bette Davis played a similar role in a 1962 psychological thriller called “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” I wonder if someday a Hollywood scriptwriter with a penchant for both politics and dramatics — Aaron Sorkin, for instance — might recall the success “Baby Jane” enjoyed at the box-office and write a screenplay called “What Ever Happened to Rudy Giuliani?”
Mr. Giuliani once was hailed as “America’s Mayor” after the 9/11 attacks. He shamelessly milked the political mileage out of it, but the road was a dead end. An interviewer recently asked Rudy if he was aware of the bizarre reputation he had acquired and what had caused the big change.
“I’m still the same person,” Giuliani snapped. “It’s the country that has changed.”
I’m sure, in that wobbly environ that Mr. Giuliani calls his cerebral home today, he can maintain that he’s the same person he was when he insisted that New York’s Office of Emergency Management be located in the Twin Towers complex, one of the city’s prime targets for terrorist attacks. Rudy’s opinion went against the advice of everyone who actually knew what they were talking about.
In a clear case of history mocking itself, Giuliani would play a similar role almost 20 years later when he offered more awful advice after it became clear to all the other beleaguered souls in the room that our previous president was destined to be a one-termer.
A reasonable person might have thought that, after the multiplicity of failures he had weathered throughout his checkered business career, our ex-president might at least have garnered a sense of when the game was over. You could, of course, speculate that he did. The ongoing problem with the guy has always been admitting it.
Our previous president didn’t hire people to give him expert advice. He hired sycophants to tell him what he wanted to hear. No one was more attentive to the boss’s wounded ego on that fateful night than America’s Mayor.
Mr. Giuliani was mightily offended by reports that he was inebriated when he told the president that he should declare victory even before the ballots were all counted. Someone brought up the valid point that lately it isn’t easy to decide whether Rudy Giuliani is drunk or sober. I’m not sure why being drunk when you offer terrible advice that ultimately results in the siege of the Capitol Building and the deaths of five people couldn’t be considered as a marginal defense.
People say dumb things when they are drunk. Where’s the defense in Diet Pepsi?
Listening to the testimony from the other people surrounding our previous chief executive that night, I was reminded of what the general temper on the Titanic might have been as the last lifeboats were lowered away. No one broke into strains of “Nearer, My God to Thee” but, suddenly, with the prospect of having to answer to a Higher Being — in this case, Liz Cheney — a mass conscience descended upon the room. (With the exception of one man, who has proven himself reliably conscience-proof.)
John Eastman is a lawyer involved with another one of those well-healed conservative think tanks where timeless wisdom is confused with good grooming and solemnly pitched voices. Everyone, including Eastman, knew that the scheme he concocted to have Vice President Mike Pence invalidate the results of the 2020 election was both unconstitutional and illegal.
This was a time in the country’s history when what was legal was irrelevant and the president listened to slippery connivers like Eastman to determine what he might be able to get away with. It is some indication of the magnitude of this misbegotten fantasy that even the vice president, a fawning lapdog of epic proportions if there ever was one, wouldn’t go along with it.
No one, with the possible exception of Pence, was a bigger contributor to what niece Mary called her uncle’s “bottomless pit of need” than Attorney General William Barr. No attorney general in the nation’s history had fused the Justice Dept. and the dictates of the White House so dangerously close together. That fact didn’t particularly bother Barr when he thought he could exploit this would-be autocrat’s recklessness into an almost unlimited power for the president. He envisioned going down in history as the architect but, in the end, Barr just went down.
The resignation letter that he submitted to his boss shortly after the 2020 election makes most of the fan mail sent to Taylor Swift seem terse by comparison.
Times and allegiances change. At the hearings, Barr testified that the president began to detach himself from reality as his defeat became more apparent. (I know what you are thinking: How do you detach from something you have floated free of for most of your life?)
Despite the fact that daughter Ivanka, the quickly vamoosed princess of this decrepit Camelot, told the Jan. 6 committee that she had faith in Mr. Barr’s judgment, it was pretty obvious that her father’s orange nose was out-of-joint. With his trademark ingratitude for a man who had bowed to his every whim, pardoned all his criminal friends, and condoned the lies, the former president, with his trademark penchant for eloquence and statesmanship, said of Barr, “He sucked.”
And there are actually still people who have such little regard for America that they want the madness to resume in 2024.