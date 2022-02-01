Everyone has a favorite mystery. What happened to Amelia Earhart? Is the Shroud of Turin authentic? Do people ever actually hire those lawyers who advertise all the blessed time on television? How about the Loch Ness monster? Who was Jack the Ripper? Does Bigfoot really exist? Would the kids have turned out better if Queen Elizabeth had spent more time with them and less on choosing hats?
And, if I may digress for a moment, as far as Prince Andrew’s touchy situation is concerned, Jeffrey Epstein’s death was probably the greatest news to him and a number of other very wealthy men since the last Republican tax cut. Too bad the Brothers Grimm aren’t around to include Epstein’s “suicide” in their next collection of stories.
I spend an inordinate amount of time wondering what men like Ben Carson and Clarence Thomas see when they look into a mirror. Never have two prominent Black men worked so tirelessly to undermine and diminish the already tentative status of other members of their race. The pair of them resolutely stand as roadblocks in a country where social advancement is measured in inches, not miles.
While the thinking segment of the world held its collective breath wondering if Vladimir Putin’s determination to demonstrate what a big army he has (this is a family newspaper, so “army” will have to suffice) would start a war in Ukraine, right wing standard bearers rose up in mass indignation over President Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
You really have to pause for a moment and consider the threat that the words “Black” and “woman,” when they are put together and applied to the Supreme Court, pose to minds that still consider separate drinking fountains as part of the good old days and affirmative action as an outrage.
One of Fox News’s hate dispensers, with his chipmunk cheeks and diamondback venom, sneered about the president nominating George Floyd’s sister. This particular Fox stuntman might better spend his evenings thinking about any of the aforementioned mysteries rather than coming up with the whack job theories that his listeners gobble up like pigs at the trough, but then Rupert Murdoch wouldn’t be interested. Sowing divisiveness and hate, you understand, is big business these days.
Some have suggested—half seriously--Anita Hill to fill the post that will be vacated upon Justice David Souter’s retirement. That isn’t going to happen, of course, because President Biden was a big booster for Clarence Thomas’ wounded claim that he never exhibited any lecherous behavior towards Ms. Hill. The fact that the president was so instrumental in getting Thomas installed on the high court is also the reason that Mr. Biden was not at the top of my list of Democratic contenders for the presidency, his too little too late apology to Ms. Hill notwithstanding.
Ben Carson had this reputation of being a great surgeon, but there have been times when I wondered how he managed to find his way home from the hospital. There is an otherworldly, Twilight Zoneish aspect to his personality that makes you occasionally think, despite his reported finesse in the operating room, that he really shouldn’t be allowed access to sharp objects.
He was an integral part of the epically incompetent crew installed in high positions by the previous chief executive who, let’s face it, didn’t have a wide range of qualified applicants willing to serve. Part of Carson’s appeal to our previous president was undoubtedly his mere presence in an administration not particularly noted for its inclusionary inclinations.
Carson always seemed blissfully unaware of his token status and even less aware of how to oversee the Office of Housing and Urban Development. It was the ironic instance of a man who had previously been charged with housing discrimination appointing a man with absolutely no discernable awareness that racial intolerance played a major role in housing problems in the United States.
Mr. Carson was a fervent believer in pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps and everyone has a fair shake in America and the other thin threads that weave their way through the fabric of conservative mythology.
The extent of Carson’s abject cluelessness can be revisited by Googling an exchange with Sen. Elizabeth Warren. When Sen. Warren asks him what he has accomplished during his tenure as Secretary of HUD, the supposedly brilliant neurosurgeon’s answers are reminiscent of a fifth grader trying to bluff his way through a question about the Louisiana Purchase. A clearly disgusted Warren finally says to him, “You ought to be fired.” He never would have been hired in any other administration.
Mr. Carson called President Biden’s commitment to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court “abominable.” He justified his bewildering comment by raising the specter of identity politics. In conservative circles, identity politics rears its ugly head every time a white guy doesn’t get appointed, but it is downright peculiar for a Black man to wield the term.
As the lop-sided balance of the Supreme Court currently stands, it is as relevant to the temper of the American people as the Model T is to space travel. Thank God we have judges to save us from progressive impulses that would advance us too far into the 21st century.
Carson has a perfect right to oppose a specific nominee, but to blanketly condemn a proposal intended to fill a specific gap in the composition of a court is narrow-minded and, in this instance, racially offensive. I am very glad the opinions of this arrogant, terminally detached man can no longer significantly impact the lives of other people.
A final note: The legislators who voted against the president’s infrastructure bill should hang their head in shame -- if they are even capable of it -- after a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh injured 10 people, four of them seriously. It is probably a blessing that we don’t know the risk we are taking every time we cross one of the dangerously unstable, aged bridges in this country, but it is high time we hold the people who are so callously indifferent to the problem responsible.