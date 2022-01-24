In July 2021, a group of five local citizens began meeting with the goal of finding a way to provide chronically homeless residents a place to get in out of the cold this winter. Our goal was to get a project running by Nov. 1. Six months have passed, and we are no closer to our goal than when we started.
It has been a frustrating journey. While the state has continued its motel voucher program and our homeless coalition has had beds available, there are still people who are outside 24 hours per day.
Who are “these” people? They are our brothers and our uncles and our cousins. They are the people we knew in school. They are typically people who have a combination of mental health and substance use issues. Their addictions and thought disorders get in the way of them making rational decisions to come in out of the cold. Their decisions place them at grave risk of frostbite and death. We do not know how many people are in this situation. But there are some, and even one is too many, as we learned with the tragic death of Thierry Heuga.
They are not people who are easy to love or who engender sympathy from our society. The fact that they suffer from mental health and addiction issues puts them at the bottom of the barrel in terms of the limits of our love and compassion. We see them as not being worthy of our assistance.
Our group has found that solving social problems is almost impossible for a few passionate people. Societal ills are addressed locally by non-profit corporations. Not wanting to reinvent the wheel, we reached out to six non-profits that serve people in poverty, or who have mental health/ substance issues or who lack housing to explore working together. None of them could do so. One had a policy prohibiting doing so. Several determined that they did not have the organizational capacity. One realized it was no longer a non-profit. And one sent an e-mail after several months of back-and-forth that stated without explanation, “the Board decided to not take any further steps or actions with regards to the proposal submitted.” And, to give credit where credit is due, several faith communities were interested in hosting a warming center but only if we could provide liability insurance, which we couldn’t do without a non-profit. A vicious circle.
Lacking a non-profit, our little group is left up the proverbial creek without a paddle. And worse, because that creek is currently frozen, it leaves neighbors who are outside for the night at risk of dying.
We are not the first group to advocate for daytime shelter. There have been several iterations over the past decade. Select Board Chair Jenkins was involved with a similar group several years ago that ran into the same issues of lack of capacity in local non-profits.
The Bennington Banner (1/21/2022) quoted our town manager as saying there is no plan for the homeless. He goes on to say that the long and short-term plans for the homeless “are on maybe tier 3 (on the list of ARPA spending priorities). They’re way down the list. We don’t have a specific project that we can look at and move on.”
There are some projects that Bennington can undertake and there is a moral imperative to do so with our once-in-a-lifetime (ARPA) funds.
We could put in a year-round toilet that is available 24/7 to people in the downtown area. I have personally lobbied town personnel for such a facility at the Peoples’ Park, where it is common to see toilet paper and human feces, for over six years.
We could financially support our local Housing First/ Pathways Vermont program to ensure that it offers intensive wrap-around services that are part of the successful national model. Pathways Vermont has done great work in other parts of the state for 10 years. When it was started in Bennington two years ago, there were funds for housing but no funds for the services that are an integral part of the evidence-based model. We know the model works if implemented with fidelity; not so much when housing is unaccompanied by necessary supports.
We could work collaboratively to ensure that the chronically homeless are brought in from the cold. Brattleboro has an amazing organization (Groundworks Collaborative) that does this and more. Why not allocate some of our ARPA funds to our local homeless coalition so that they can replicate what has been built for Brattleboro residents: a comprehensive, capacious, 24/7 shelter with embedded physical, mental health and substance abuse workers.
Deinstitutionalization of our mental health institutions 50 years ago and lack of funding for supportive services since has led to the growth of a permanent sub-class of people who exist in the constant pain of poverty. We have some resources. Let’s get our neighbors inside and surround them with services and love.