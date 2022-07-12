The state Office of Professional Regulations has made some serious and frankly shocking allegations against Walgreens over the pharmacy giant’s operation of its Vermont stores.
Those allegations include widespread unannounced closures that send customers on a wild goose chase in search of needed prescriptions and refills, chronic understaffing that invited serious mistakes and a computerized billing system that led to customers having to pay out of pocket when they needed to get lifesaving medications elsewhere.
To be clear, this criticism is aimed at Walgreens’ corporate office in Deerfield, Illinois — not at local employees who were overworked and lacked the authority to do better by their friends and neighbors.
That the company was apparently willing to subject local workers to derision and scorn, as well as alleged unprofessional conditions, says everything we need to know.
If this were another business, we could see the humor in this Keystone Kops approach to commerce and health care. But the business of distributing medication is no laughing matter.
Ask the Manchester-area family who must have been terrified when a prescription refill mistake — a dose five times what the doctor prescribed — led to serious side effects for their child. Ask the people who spent hours on the phone to find an open pharmacy, and paid cash for expensive medications, about the way they were treated.
Yet, the most shocking and shameless thing about the allegations is the amount of cynicism and arrogance shown by the company by refusing to respond to the allegations.
When a pharmacy closes after catching fire and it keeps billing its patients for refills they can’t obtain, as is alleged to have happened in Manchester last year, it breeds cynicism.
Confronted with that allegation, and Walgreens' official response was a terse “no comment.”
Such behavior requires a dose of strong medicine.
State regulators will be asked whether they believe Walgreens should be punished, and the disciplinary options include the state revoking the company’s license to dispense medication at its 32 Vermont locations — about one-fourth of the state’s pharmacies.
It’s easy to imagine that the company believes it will largely get away with its alleged malfeasance; otherwise, why behave so arrogantly? Perhaps they believe there’s no way a rural state would close down one-fourth of its pharmacies to prove a point about the way you should treat people.
But Vermonters have shown time and again they’re willing to do things the hard way if it’s the right thing to do.
Even if they don’t take that severe step, state regulators should ensure Walgreens faces serious consequences and close monitoring to prevent these situations from continuing. The corporation deserves a bitter pill.
save the spoonful of sugar for some other patient – and let Walgreens have the bitter full dose. Maybe the aftertaste will remind them that showing customers respect is the best business practice.