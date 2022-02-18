The Bennington Banner is proud to launch today the first of what we hope is a special once-a-month feature page written entirely by students at Mount Anthony Union High School.
The MAUHS writers tackled relevant topics like the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students and teachers; honoring the creation of Black History Month and the display of the Black Lives Matter flag at the school; celebrating the return of the school’s Drama Club (we think the upcoming play “Clue” is a must-see!); and a fictional piece that imagines the impacts of a highly addictive, dangerous substance (Google it just for kicks) that spreads worldwide.
For a peek behind the curtain: Working with two advisers, these talented students did almost all the work — from coming up with the idea of resurrecting a long-defunct MAUHS newspaper page, to writing and editing the material, to taking and sending most of the photographs.
What matters most, however, is our pride in these kids.
Too often, the public focus is on young people who make mistakes, committing crimes or vandalizing property, for example. As adults, we are often disconnected from this young generation, having little one-on-one contact or meaningful interactions with them. We forget that they are a big part of our present, and they are our future.
In fact, as today’s student page highlights, most of our youth are talented, hardworking kids who want their voices heard and honored in their school and community. They have important things to say; the Bennington Banner is happy to provide that platform.
Today’s page can be found on A8, and we encourage you to give it a read. Then take a minute to let a kid in your life know just how great and important they are.
Tune in; Town Meeting Day is coming
For over 200 years, Vermonters have been fortunate to attend their annual Town Meeting Day gatherings — often sharing meals and swapping local news and gossip — to decide who will lead their communities and schools, how much they are willing and able to spend on town and capital expenses and on proposed changes that might include everything from allowing the sale of marijuana in town to the community endorsement of political statements.
Town Meeting Day falls on the first Tuesday in March (there are some exceptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic), which this year comes especially early on March 1. In fact, ballots are already available in some communities.
The Bennington Banner has been covering, and will continue to cover, as many contested local races and budget proposals as possible in our region. In addition, local clerks’ offices have Town Reports that provide an in-depth breakdown of spending proposals, including everything from the cost of highway and road funds to the number of dog licenses sold. And some towns are holding informational meetings for residents prior to Town Meeting Day to help voters understand the needs and the costs.
There are plenty of opportunities for everyone to have all the facts they need to cast informed votes. We encourage everyone to ask the questions, listen to the candidates, do the budget math and get the facts prior to March 1.
According to the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, the town meeting tradition dates back to ancient Greece. “Unlike town meetings today, in ancient Greece, women, children and slaves could not vote, and meetings required the presence of at least 6,000 citizens!”
We’ve come a long way.