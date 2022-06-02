If you think there’s ever been a better time to call the Bennington area home, think again.
A quick look at Banner headlines in recent weeks showcases some of the great things going on in town and throughout the region. And there’s more to come.
We’re heading into summertime, summertime, sum-sum-summertime. That means outdoor events galore, from the downtown water park for kids to enjoy to Thursday Night Live concerts in Merchants Park (that got underway last night) to Concerts in the Courtyard on Fridays at the Bennington Museum.
Closing Main Street for a few special occasions is creating great pedestrian opportunities to head downtown for the Hemmings Cruise-In car shows, last weekend’s Mayfest, Midnight Madness in July, and more. Remember to stop in and support our local stores and restaurants while you’re out cruising.
Speaking of Mayfest, the annual event was back on Main Street this year with a vengeance, with music, lollipops, food, crafts and kids, kids, kids. The weather stayed nice; the mood was festive; and everyone had a great time being back together after two years of pandemic cancellations.
Prospect Mountain in Woodford has taken another welcome step toward needed expansion and improvements, pursuing plans for new cross-country trails and installation of snowmaking equipment. The ski area is a real draw for our area, bringing outdoor recreational enthusiasts from across the country to enjoy our beautiful mountains (not to mention special events like the Williams College winter festival) … and our restaurants, shops, museums and more.
It’s graduation season throughout our region. We are sending our high school seniors off into their futures — whatever paths they choose — and wishing them the best. That diploma is a ticket to college or job training or employment.
It’s also parade season (well, Bennington loves parades and this town is always up for a grand march through downtown). The Memorial Day parade drew a crowd as Benningtonians celebrated and honored our veterans. Upcoming is the Pride Parade and Block Party on June 26, on School and Pleasant streets. And yet another parade as part of the Battle Day Weekend on Aug. 13 to 14, a time for Bennington to shine.
July 4th features fireworks and a celebration at Willow Park, with music and food.
We’d be remiss not to mention the upcoming Juneteenth celebration, with an impressive list of sponsors: Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, United Counseling Service of Bennington County, the town of Bennington, Southwestern Vermont Health Care, Shires Young Professionals, PAVE, Bennington Free Library, Vermont Humanities, The Abbey Group, Hildene: the Lincoln Family Home, the Bennington Rotary Club, and the Bennington Museum. This is truly a community event in every sense.
The event will be held on the grounds of Mount Anthony Union Middle School (747 East Road, Bennington) on June 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of enslaved people in 1865. SVSU Equity Coordinator Jonathan Phipps said in a statement that Juneteenth “is a holiday that is extremely important to the Black and African American communities within the United States, as it is often seen as the first major victory and step towards liberation and equality.”
And right at the end ... knocking on fall’s door ... is Garlic Town on Sept. 3. All around downtown.
No doubt we’re leaving out plenty of other great things coming our way, so keep an eye on the Banner for updates.
We’re not immune to the bad news; like communities everywhere, it’s what lights up the Banner’s social media sites and tends to be the chatter on Main Street. We all want to feel safe in our neighborhoods and pay special attention to perceived threats. But those stories are actually only a miniscule part of our day-to-day lives.
Instead, Bennington is a community of residents and families emerging from a difficult two years defined by the pandemic, and is ready to get together to enjoy music and good food, festivals and parades, Juneteenth and July 4, and everything our community has to offer.
We’ll see you there!