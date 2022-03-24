There’s a lot to smile about these days in Bennington. Just take a look around.
Over the weekend, two Black choirs from Albany, N.Y., rocked a standing-room-only crowd at the Bennington Performing Arts Center as part of the community’s delayed MLK Day celebration. Looking at the sea of celebrants enjoying the show, organizer Spencer Jarrett said, “I had to pinch myself.”
Coming off two years of a pandemic, and now suffering from afar through the horrific events unfolding in Ukraine, we needed to gather and celebrate music, a heroic Civil Rights leader and the joy of being together.
In recent weeks, we’ve attended several ribbon cuttings to welcome new businesses to town. The Coffee Bar on South Street, and Bespoke Salon and The Angry Egg Two on Main Street are great new neighbors who have brought their energy to the heart of our downtown. They now join established and important businesses that have long drawn shoppers and diners to Bennington.
And we’ll be celebrating again Sunday at noon, at the ribbon cutting for the Servicenter at Village Garage Distillery on Depot Street. We can’t wait to try the small plates, salads/bowls, bar snacks, “hand helds,” mains, sweets and a kids’ menu. And, of course, the tasting room.
That’s the short list of great things happening.
Let’s add to that list this week’s news that the former Bennington Center for the Arts is getting new life, acquired by members of the Society of Animal Artists who hope to reopen the facility’s gallery space and 315-seat theater for a full schedule of events starting in June. These are the types of events that draw visitors from throughout the region to Bennington and add vibrancy to our cultural scene.
Also getting a boost is Willow Park, with the Select Board earmarking some of the federal COVID relief funds to upgrade the playgrounds. The public will have a say in the final designs, and assuming there are no glitches, Bennington’s kids and families will have a great, newly renovated place to play this year.
On a more urgent front, we were thrilled that the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center will receive $750,000 in federal funds to expand child care services, reflecting the demand for child care that has severely increased over the years. There’s not enough space here to outline all the reasons quality, affordable child care benefits individual families and our town as a whole — today and into the future.
Also included in that federal funding package is a whopping $17 million to replace the almost 100-year-old Vermont National Guard Readiness Center that is currently the home base of B Troop and the 1-172 Mountain Cavalry, both of which responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the country’s capital. Vermont’s congressional delegation really came through for Bennington; they have our thanks.
On the housing front, design approval was granted for a four-story building planned for the former Henry M. Tuttle Co. site behind the Bennington Brush Building. The new building will include 60 rental units (20 percent considered “affordable” under state guidelines) and commercial space. More mixed-income housing is not only critical to meet Bennington’s housing demands, but brings new residents to the downtown on a regular basis.
In addition, the Select Board has applied for an extension of a tax program that will fund public infrastructure projects associated with significant development projects, including the proposed Putnam Phase 2 plan that could include office and retail space and additional housing units; also potentially benefiting are the former Bennington High School redevelopment, former Catamount School, Old Drysdale Building and 120 Depot Street projects. The Select Board has been thoughtful and forward-thinking in reviewing these important projects to ensure they are needed and doable, and then focusing on funding mechanisms to help them become a reality.
In addition, we’re welcoming Afghan refugee families with open arms, not to mention financial and emotional support, housing, jobs and education. Our town is richer for that diversity.
No doubt we’re overlooking other good news that has graced our pages in recent weeks, and we’re also keenly aware of the challenges that face our community.
But it isn’t often that a community can create such a long list of reasons for residents, businesses and visitors to smile.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins was right when she said recently, “Bennington is an easy community to love. It’s a community that cares about each other.”