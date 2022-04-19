The coming weeks at the Statehouse in Montpelier are critical for those in Bennington County who lack housing, and those who are committed to ending the problems that create chronic homelessness for too many residents.
The Vermont Senate is expected this week to approve a state spending plan that includes $390,000 for a range of in-place services through Pathways Vermont’s Housing First program to help people overcome the issues that have sparked their homelessness in the past.
That funding would enable about 30 Bennington County residents or families to not only find housing, but get the services they need to avoid slipping back into homelessness in the future.
Services would include job support, visiting nursing, mental health, case workers, peer support and more. That comprehensive effort not only gets people off the streets and out of motels, but makes sure they have the supports to rebuild their lives.
It’s only common sense that simply putting a roof over someone’s head won’t provide a long-term home without addressing the physical and mental health, employment, and other challenges they face in their day-to-day lives that feeds their chronic homelessness.
Six other Vermont counties currently receive Housing First services through both the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Corrections. Those are Franklin, Chittenden, Washington, Addison, Windsor and Windham counties.
Currently, Lamoille, Rutland and Bennington counties receive Pathways Vermont services only through the Department of Corrections. Pathways Vermont has an office in Bennington, which would be significantly expanded if the new funding is approved.
The need in Bennington County is real. Although funding is only available for 30 in our county, about 70 are eligible. Still, this funding would mean a big step forward in helping alleviate the terrible impacts of homelessness.
Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, is a member of that chamber’s Appropriations Committee and is shepherding the homeless funding through the Senate. He is confident the program will be approved by the Senate as early as this week.
But the House is another matter. A Senate-House conference committee will be needed to resolve differences in the budgets approved by the two chambers – and the House did not include the Bennington County Housing First funding in its state spending bill.
“We will need to convince the House to agree with the Senate,” Sears told the Banner. He’s right.
The County’s legislative delegation — particularly the House members — now need a full-court press to get this program included in the final budget bill that will head to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk for approval in the coming weeks.
The Bennington Select Board has fought for the funds, writing a letter to lawmakers and urging passage of the homeless funding. This Select Board and many in the local human service community have been proactive and aggressive in addressing the needs and challenges of the community. They have proven their commitment to ensuring the funding would be used appropriately and targeted at a complex, serious problem in this county.
That should be a key factor in lawmakers’ decisions about where state funds would be well-spent.
Tucked away in the Southwestern corner of the state, we’re not always top-of-mind in decisions made in Montpelier. But Bennington County is successfully working overtime to strengthen its economic vitality, create jobs, draw tourists, provide housing and more — all moves that contribute to the state’s coffers to fund programs like Housing First.
This $390,000 isn’t a big ask from a roughly $8 billion state budget. But it would go a very long way in ensuring everyone in Bennington County has a place to call home.