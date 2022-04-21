The police busted an apartment on Pratt Street in downtown Bennington recently. Hundreds of packages of fentanyl were found, along with a handgun, and several people were arrested.
The Bennington Police Department conducted the investigation and the search, and deserves wide public appreciation for its work with this incident. We should be proud of our force. With the amount of drugs confiscated, think of how many young lives in our community they may have saved.
And yet, in recent years the reputation of the police has been soiled by a few terrible tragedies in other states, leading to cutting of police department budgets and intense public pressure on officers in the line of duty.
It has never been easy to be a police officer. What we ask of these people is far more than we ask of any other public official -- to put their lives at risk to protect us from harm. In the present climate of suspicion, the job got a whole lot harder. You have to ask, who would want to join a police force in 2022?
Those who have joined and serve are very special people. They have chosen a life in which there is a high degree of exposure to criticisms leveled at them for what others have done. They are deemed racist, overzealous, and quick to violence by the color of their uniforms.
This is a very sad situation, and it will only be made worse by legislation now pending before the Legislature, sponsored by our own Sen. Dick Sears, that would end qualified immunity for Vermont police officers. Like a Kevlar jacket, qualified immunity protects officers, not from bullets but from civil rights suits for damages when misconduct is alleged.
I can’t think of any greater insult to our police officers than this proposal. Whether it passes or not, it is a judgment that assumes officers are bad people, and ought to be liable for errors in judgment. What is this going to do to recruitment of new officers?
Defending a lawsuit can ruin you. These people have families, children, and limited resources, and even suits that go nowhere can bankrupt them, or at least destroy their savings, not to mention the impact on reputation.
This isn’t the answer. Better training makes sense, particularly on non-violent approaches to domestic violence. Greater sensitivity toward persons of color would be welcome, of course. But cutting off qualified immunity is like taking the bullets from pistols.
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette is a fine public servant. The high reputation of our police department is deserved because of his good work. He has the full support of Town Manager Stu Hurd. Their success is shown daily, but most recently with the Pratt Street drug bust.
You look at downtown Bennington and you see what you want to see. You see tourists, neighbors, and friends, and you think that what you see is the way it is for everybody. But if you could put on glasses that would show the world the way it really is, you’d be shocked beyond belief. The police see it, even if we don’t. They see the drug overdoses, the emergency room crises, the assaults, and other terrors of the night. And they keep that away from us, keep us safe in our homes, protect us from harm.
What do we owe them? Our fullest support, our appreciation, and our trust. So the next time you see one of our officers, thank them. Thank them for putting their lives on the line every day. Like our military personnel, our freedoms depend on their courage and sacrifice.
I also want to thank our Town Manager Stu Hurd for supporting our police force.