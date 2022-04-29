The Bennington Select Board and Sen. Bernie Sanders are being asked to back a proposal to create a Vermont Legal Aid office in town. The proposed project is necessary for our low-income and working communities, creatively designed, limited in scope and cost-effective. It deserves enthusiastic support.
John Lamson, who teaches pre-law courses at Southwest Tech, crafted the proposal with David Bond, associate director of the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College.
That’s a significant partnership; the plan they presented to the Select Board this week relies on an important collaboration between Vermont Legal Aid, Southwest Tech’s high school students, Bennington College and the Community College of Vermont. As the proposal states, this would “provide young people with hands-on education in how the law can contribute to social justice.”
The program would include both classroom and legal clinic work involving students at the three schools, with courses providing college-level credit or dual enrollment credit for high school students. That’s a win-win — reducing college costs for students and their families; and holding down expenses for the Legal Aid office (which, like all Legal Aid offices in Vermont, operate on tight budgets).
Students would provide assistance to the Legal Aid attorney on civil cases, such as those involving insurance or disability claims; landlord-tenant disputes, environmental law, housing discrimination and other issues. Bennington’s low-income community, which cannot afford the services of private attorneys, currently relies on the Rutland Legal Aid office. Having a local office would be a boon for this town.
Not only could this space be used for one-on-one legal assistance, but the Rutland (or new Bennington) Legal Aid staff could use the office to offer clinics and other legal education sessions to Bennington residents, use the space to get work done during courtroom breaks in Bennington appearances and more.
This would give Legal Aid a meaningful presence in Bennington, something that has been talked about in recent years.
The cost for the program would be about $280,000, including the attorney’s salary, an office staff member and office rental and utility costs. The proposal says that Bennington College has offered part of the space the school leases in the Putnam Block at a below-market rate. We appreciate the college stepping forward as a good-faith partner.
This is essentially startup costs for the first year of the service. But the proposal outlined by Lamson is designed to be a sustainable model for future state, federal and grant funding.
That’s an issue funders can truth-test annually with thorough budget presentations. Expenses can be adjusted — or the program eliminated entirely — if costs don’t justify the services. We hope that’s not the case.
Lamson is seeking a federal budget earmark from Sanders to get this project off the ground. He noted that the plan must be a finalist among those submitted to Sanders, who like other members of Congress can request that funding be earmarked in the next federal budget for projects in his home state.
Lamson is asking the Bennington Select Board for a letter of support to add to the application. We urge the board and other Bennington County select boards to take that action; it shows widespread community support and commitment, which matters as Congress considers multiple funding requests for other worthy programs.
It also reminds folks in Washington, D.C., that southwestern Vermont matters and is taking care of business. Local government, a nonprofit and the education community are joining forces to make this a reality. That’s a strong coalition to see the project through to completion.
And this reminds the powers that be that Bennington County is as deserving of state and federal support as Chittenden, Washington and other more urban Vermont counties.
As it states, this proposal would “1) provide free legal assistance to residents of Bennington County; 2) provide young people with hands-on education in how the law can contribute to social justice; and 3) build a center to advocate for the labor, housing, medical, environmental and civil rights of Vermont residents.”
That’s an outcome that deserves the support of the Select Board, Vermont’s congressional delegation on Capital Hill and communities countywide.