It’s rare and remarkable when something good comes from something tragic.
That is happening in Bennington, thanks to the dedication and caring of a great group of organizations that have joined forces to significantly improve the Walloomsac Riverwalk in town.
The Riverwalk is a special place, a meandering pathway with views of the Walloomsac River, where children ride their bikes, seniors stroll, and residents and visitors enjoy a natural space in the heart of the downtown.
Roughly one year ago — on Jan. 18, 2021 — the Riverwalk became the site of the brutal killing of 26-year-old Emily Hamann, who was walking on the path in broad daylight when she was attacked and slain. That killing sent a chill through the town, casting a shadow over the beauty of the Walloomsac Riverwalk and raising concerns about the safety of the pathway.
And that could have been that.
Except that Bennington is made up of neighbors who are there for each other when calamity strikes.
A broad group of nonprofits, town departments and local legislators, private businesses and individuals pulled together to not only make the Riverwalk a safer place for recreation, but also — most important — honor Hamann, who left behind a grieving mother and a baby son.
These stakeholders have included the VFW Post 1332, the Bank of Bennington, the Bennington Housing Authority, the Bennington Police Department, the Bennington Select Board, Better Bennington Corp., the Turning Point Center, local legislators, GBICS and many others. The broad spectrum of that group speaks to the value of the vision. It also proves that government does not have to solve all problems.
They first began holding monthly walks along the Riverwalk in Hamann’s memory. Then the GBICS stepped forward to spearhead an ambitious plan to improve safety along the pathway and fund improvements to make the Walloomsac Riverwalk a community showcase.
The Better Bennington Corp. outlined possible future improvements to the pathway — including widening the pathway for pedestrian and bike use, adding even more lighting, enhancing the riverbanks, improving street crossings, introducing activity spaces and making the pathway safer and more inviting overall. Maybe a mural on the south side of the Walgreens building and a skate park at the western end of the walkway? A future pedestrian bridge crossing at North Street? You bet!
They’re aiming high, but this is not a pipedream. In just the last 12 months, benches were added along the river (through a partnership among the VFW, Hamann’s family and the town), the Bank of Bennington installed new lighting and security cameras, and the Bennington Police Department increased foot and bike patrols in the area.
Kelly Carroll, Hamann’s mother who has been active in this project, reminds us that this project isn't just about lights and benches and pavement. It's about a neighbor, saying of her daughter, "she had a fantastic heart. She was very caring. She loved her grandparents, and she loved older adults. The fact that [Walloomsac Apartment residents] were afraid to come out of their own homes after this happened would have upset her."
Apparently, that reality upset an entire town, which said enough is enough, and immediately pulled together to change the narrative.
Public, private and nonprofit togetherness is what it took, and the benefits are clear: strengthening the Bennington community and ensuring a brighter future for the town.