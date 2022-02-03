Southern Vermont's message to our new refugee neighbors from war-torn Afghanistan, in a word: Welcome.
We are fortunate you will be calling our community home. You bring broad experience, unique job skills and training, new culinary delights and conversations about places and events so far from our day-to-day lives. Your children will add diversity to the classroom and enrich education for all our kids. We will be blessed to call you our friends.
The refugees coming to Vermont — 100 are expected by month's end — start life here in Brattleboro, at the World Learning and the School for International Training, while they prepare to transition to home-communities. Some have found homes in Brattleboro, others in communities around the state. It's hard to imagine the challenges they face, leaving family, friends and others behind to start new lives in a strange country, speaking a strange language, navigating strange customs and social norms.
One family has arrived in Bennington (Vermont News & Media is not using the names of this or other families without their permission, as some might have relatives still living in Afghanistan who might face retaliation). This young family is focusing on first improving their English skills and then finding employment.
Four or five more families are expected to settle in Bennington County. Several more will be settling in the Brattleboro and Bellows Falls areas. Many had worked for or with the Americans in Afghanistan or otherwise had reason to fear retaliation when the Taliban again seized control of the nation.
Refugees have been building new lives in Vermont for decades, from places like Bhutan, Bosnia, Burma, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Kosovo, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Vietnam. Vermont has proven itself a caring community.
Bennington County Open Arms is working with other volunteers to place these new Afghan families in Southern Vermont. One of the most pressing needs is for housing.
But Open Arms is also hoping we all step forward and volunteer to meet the social and day-to-day needs of our new neighbors. That might mean volunteering to speak English with the Afghans, who are trying to increase their fluency in the language, helping with grocery trips, child care, doctor visits and trips to the post office. (For more on ways to help, visit the ECDC/Brattleboro refugee assistance site at ecdcus.org/mccvt.
Vermonters could share similar life or employment experiences. Military veterans, for instance, might have much in common with those who served with the Afghan forces. Open Arms says some of the refugees have worked in health care or were teachers in their homeland. There is so much we can share to be helpful and welcoming.
The parents are typically between 20 to 40 years of age, and have young children. Those of us who have raised children remember the relief of talking with other adults about our parenting challenges, or anything else under the sun, actually. Adult conversation — a break from baby-talk — is a rare joy that surely crosses cultural divides.
“We have a moral obligation to help the people of Afghanistan, who did so much to help us in the War on Terror,” said Gov. Phil Scott, in announcing the approval for Vermont to host 100 refugee families. “In addition to this being the right thing to do, we know that welcoming more refugees also strengthens communities, schools, our workforce, culture and economy."
The Secretary of State's Office recently announced changes to the credentialing rules to ease the path for foreign-trained people to become licensed in their field in Vermont — a move designed to help refugees and other new Americans find meaningful work. Employment is a top priority for these new Vermonters, and they arrive at a time when our businesses are struggling to fill workplace vacancies.
There is also a financial need. Among the options to donate is a GoFundMe page set up by members of Open Arms — gofundme.com/f/bennington-county-open-arms-refugeesregistry — which as of Thursday had raised $10,550 toward its goal of $12,001.
Or visit ecdcus.org/get-involved/donate to donate through the ECDC.
There are so many ways to help. And in helping, we all send the same message to these new neighbors choosing to make Vermont their home:
Welcome.