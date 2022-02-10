The discovery of the body of 17-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez of Springfield, Mass., who was shot to death on a dirt road in Danby earlier this month, shook a community and even the region to its core.
The questions that immediately came to mind: Who shot Rodriguez and why? Should we lock our doors because a killer has not been identified or apprehended? Are our children at risk? Is our community as safe today as we thought it was one day before Rodriguez’s body was found? And who was this teenager who died too young? Had he made Southern Vermont his home, and if not, why was he on a rural road in the tiny community of Danby at the time of his death.
The Banner repeatedly tried to get information on this killing from Vermont State Police, local law enforcement and others, asking these and other questions. The response was muted, with only the briefest details parceled out — and none that answered our most important questions.
This killing comes on the heels of official acknowledgement that gang violence and activity — including the sale of drugs like heroin and fentanyl — has moved up from urban areas like Springfield and other areas into Bennington and Southern Vermont. Too many criminal court cases in our community appear linked to gangs.
Which raised another question: Is Bennington a hub community for the violence that played out in Danby, we asked. Perhaps there is no connection in this case; perhaps this shooting is not linked to gang activity in any way (which is still a scary scenario for Southern Vermont residents).
Finally, the Banner learned of a recent nonfatal shooting in Pownal in which VSP were called to the scene. Two shootings in our area was especially concerning. This incident was not publicly released by police, as it certainly should have been. When asked about the case, a VSP spokesman initially said only that troopers investigated an incident reported at 10:58 p.m. Jan. 26, no victims were located, and no injuries were reported. End of story, or so police seemed to want us to believe.
Wrong.
On behalf of those who live in downtown Bennington and learn of alleged gang activity in their neighborhoods, or live in small communities like Pownal and Danby where violence and homicide are now a reality, the Banner sought answers.
Our reporters filed an official “freedom of information” request related to the Pownal shooting to determine what the VSP knows about that case. Thursday afternoon, in response to an email query, the state police agency responded, “VSP should have issued a news release on this incident after it occurred and then provided any additional developments via updated releases if and when they became available.” That concession is appreciated, and the Banner will hold VSP to this standard going forward.
In addition, the Banner submitted a list of questions to the VSP and received answers to some. Among the most important: Local residents are not in danger, and law enforcement does not consider Bennington a hub community for gang activity potentially linked to Rodriguez’s death.
The newspaper understands that law enforcement must keep some information close to the vest so as not to risk the investigation. The top priority is to solve this crime and get the killer or killers behind bars.
However, questions about public safety do not jeopardize the investigation. Rumor, misinformation and fear thrive in a vacuum of facts.
We did get an answer to one of our questions: Who was this teenager who died on the side of a remote road in Vermont? That answer came from a loving family that lost a son, brother and nephew, who knew Isaiah as “our baby,” even as he died just days before his 18th birthday. They are grieving a kid who loved basketball and hanging out with friends. “He was just a good kid who went down the wrong road.”
Our hearts go out to his family.