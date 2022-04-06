“They are the most overpraised, overpaid, pampered people in the world and they can’t take a joke.” – Ricky Gervais
A few years ago, the storied Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences scheduled a tribute to Judy Garland during the 2014 Oscar ceremony, which might be called the mother of all award shows. Garland had been the victim of what Groucho Marx termed “the greatest heist since the Brink’s robbery” when Grace Kelly, almost comically miscast as the disillusioned, cynical wife of an alcoholic, has-been actor in “The Country Girl,” won over her brilliant performance in George Cukor’s remake of “A Star is Born.”
She died in 1969, but the Garland mystique still generated waves of adulation from the public. She never won a competitive Academy Award, but her contribution to the film industry could hardly be overstated or ignored. Frank Sinatra, no less, once said, “Long after the rest of us are long forgotten, people will remember Judy Garland.”
Her daughter was in the audience at the Dolby Theater that evening.
"Hello to the best Liza Minnelli impersonator I've ever seen," host Ellen DeGeneres said as she looked over the crowd. "Good job, sir."
Although she managed to summon up some of the acting talent that won her an Oscar for “Cabaret,” Minnelli was obviously not amused. She did, however, remain in her seat.
Whether he knew that the target of his joke was suffering from alopecia or not, Chris Rock’s verbal jab at Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance was in bad taste. A lot of the jokes are at those idiotic orgies of self-adulation.
Still, best to leave comments about peoples’ appearances to verbally challenged dimwits. One past president, who certainly qualifies, even took it a step further, doing a cruel imitation of a man with arthrogryposis, which visibly limits the functioning of the joints.
“You should see this guy,” he told his adoring mob.
Mr. Rock has made millions of dollars by exhibiting bad taste in his comedy routines. It doesn’t seem very plausible that the Academy wasn’t aware of that fact when they hired him as one of the four hosts for the Oscar telecast on March 27. Ratings on the program have precipitously decreased for years. Rock was probably selected in the hope that he would attract a hipper, younger demographic to counter the ceremony’s dripping faucet reputation. It was a risk they must have believed worth taking. (The 2022 telecast still had the second lowest viewership in history.)
Many people think the incident that occurred at the Oscar ceremony was blown out of proportion, especially given the fact that Russia’s devastating attack on Ukraine was continuing to reduce that country to smoking ruins. I am not sure that I completely disagree with that opinion. I think most things connected with the Academy Awards are blown out of proportion. But Will Smith’s bewildering act of professional kamikaze has a potential impact that could reverberate far beyond the relatively inconsequential perimeters of one actor’s career.
“I think the Oscars are not the hood,” sniped one of Fox News’ pot-stirrers. That racist remark from a woman who earns a lavish living by driving in stakes that further divide the races in America is indicative of how Smith’s outrageous conduct will be tailored to fit a bigot’s perception of typical Black behavior.
Her sneering reference to “the hood” implies that physical violence belongs there, not amongst the accomplished, highly paid, gated community crowd at the Academy Awards. (For their part, while they spout crunchy granola platitudes about healing and brotherhood on talk shows, Mr. and Mrs. Smith live in a mansion that makes Versailles look like a transient’s shack.)
The Academy is remaining steadfastly vague as far as their response immediately after the incident. According to some reports, Smith was asked to leave when he finished the foul-mouthed tirade that followed the assault and he refused.
This doesn’t say much for the level of protection that the Academy provides these supposedly vulnerable people but, of course, if the intent was to eject Smith, they would and could have done so. The Prince Will persona, with the accompanying macho posturing that has been featured in any number of bad movies, was only assumed after he realized that his wife wasn’t smiling. That might account for the hesitancy to hop aboard his white horse or demonstrate who really calls the shots at the Smith household.
The Big Problem (capitalization intended) was the fact that Smith was a shoo-in for the Best Actor award and it would have been awkward, to say the least, for the person who accepted it on his behalf to explain that the winner had just been thrown out like a drunk in a dive bar.
For his part, Chris Rock was a model of grace under fire. He not only carried on after being physically assaulted in front of millions of people, he apologized to the other hosts for what happened. Then came the appalling spectacle of the audience giving a standing ovation to a man who had just committed a crime that would have landed less privileged people in jail.
The ovation and photographs of Smith dancing the night away were almost as disgusting as the initial assault.
Chris Rock didn't press charges. He should have. Jim Carrey said that if Smith had struck him, he would have woken up the next morning to an Oscar and a $200 million lawsuit.
Smith later resigned his membership in the Motion Picture Academy and moved to the very top of my Never Again list. Capitalization intended.