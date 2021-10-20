Something to keep in mind while discussing artificial turf on Spinelli Athletic Field. The president of the National Football League Players Association (JC Tretter) recently posted the following on the NFLPA website calling for all NFL stadiums to use natural grass.
Based on NFL injury data collected from 2012 to 2018, not only was the contact injury rate for lower extremities higher during practices and games held on artificial turf, NFL players consistently experienced a much higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries on turf compared to natural surfaces.
Specifically, players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf. Of those non-contact injuries, players have a 32 percent higher rate of non-contact knee injuries on turf and a staggering 69 percent higher rate of non-contact foot/ankle injuries on turf compared to grass.
Ron Alderman, Bennington